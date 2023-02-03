Glenavon will be punished if we lose focus in Irish Cup bid: coach Paul McAreavey

Paul McAreavey knows Glenavon must keep their eye on the ball in the Irish Cup — © PMAKER

Paul McAreavey knows all about winning the Irish Cup, but the former Linfield ace also knows how difficult it can be and the Glenavon head coach has warned his players that nothing can be taken for granted when H&W Welders visit tomorrow.

It is a break from the hectic League programme for the Lurgan Blues but it’s now seven years since they reached an Irish Cup Final — when they beat Linfield — and McAreavey knows the players want to put that right.

“We may be trying to fight for that seventh position (in the Premiership) to get that last European spot but the players want a good Cup run,” he said.

“We got out of jail at Ballinamallard in the last round and scored two goals in the last couple of minutes to get us through but we know the Welders will be even more difficult.”

And he warns that the game being at Mourneview will not make it any easier.

“With home advantage comes pressure. We’re the team in the Premiership, they’re the team flying in the Championship, but in Cup football that means nothing,” he added.

“I’ve been in this game a long time. It’s about desire, the will to win and who turns up on the day. Anybody can beat anybody. I’ve been fortunate to win three Irish Cups and know if you are not on your game, you can come unstuck very, very quickly.”

The Welders have won six of their last seven games in the Championship and after knocking out Newry City in the fifth round, McAreavey has nothing but respect for boss Paul Kee, who replaced Gary Smyth in September.

“I have been watching from afar and since Paul has come in he has steadied the ship and changed a few things within the squad,” said McAreavey.

“They’ve also got young (Matthew) ‘Spike’ Ferguson. I played with his dad for a few years. He has been out for 18 months, had a bad time of it, but he has come back and lifted the team.

“It’s a massive game for us. I’ve nothing but respect for the way they have turned it round so we will have to be at our best.”