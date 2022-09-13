Glenavon’s Christopher Atherton becomes the youngest footballer to play a senior match in the UK, aged 13

Bet McLean League Cup

Glenavon youngster Christopher Atherton made football history when he featured in Glenavon’s BetMcLean 6-0 victory over Dollingstown on Tuesday night.

Aged just 13 and 329 days, Atherton became the youngest footballer to feature in a senior match in the United Kingdom when he replaced Jack Malone in the 75th minute.

Atherton’s appearance beat the record set by Eamon Collins when he made his Blackpool debut in September 1980. At the time, Collins was 14 years and 323 days old, according to statistics guru Marshall Gillespie.

Atherton’s impact was no token cameo. The schoolboy even managed to provide an assist, setting up veteran Matthew Snoody for Glenavon’s sixth goal.

Christopher has enjoyed trials at several cross channel clubs, including Dundee United.

The other goals were scored by Conor Scannell (2), Josh Doyle, Micheal Glynn and Aaron Prendergast.