Glenavon’s first-half goal blitz against Banbridge Town seals Mid Ulster Cup Quarter-Final place

Glenavon progressed to the Quarter-Finals of the Euro Elextrix Mid Ulster Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Banbridge Town at Mourneview Park.

All three goals came in the first-half, with Robert Garrett putting the Lurgan Blues in front before strikes from Aaron Prendergast and new signing Colin Oppong ensured progress for Gary Hamilton’s men.

The first round of the Mid Ulster Cup concludes with four Sports Direct Premiership sides in action among seven games on Tuesday night.

Dungannon Swifts host Tandragee Rovers, Loughgall take on Valley Rangers at Lakeview Park and holders Newry City entertain Premier Intermediate League newcomers Rathfriland Rangers.

There are three all-Premiership showdowns in the opening round of the County Antrim Shield where, in addition to Linfield against Larne and Crusaders taking on Glentoran, Carrick Rangers welcome Cliftonville to the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Something has to give on Warden Street, where Ballymena United and Knockbreda — who have both lost every match they’ve played so far this season — square up, while Championship leaders Newington travel to Dundela.

Bangor will battle Ballyclare Comrades at Clandeboye Park, with Harland & Wolff Welders enjoying home advantage against Ballymacash Rangers.

In the Quarter-Finals of the Eventsec North West Cup, Coleraine are at home to free-scoring Limavady United — who have netted 22 times in just three games this term — Ballinamallard United host Newbuildings, Dergview welcome Maiden City and Institute take on Strabane Athletic.