Glenavon’s Matthew Fitzpatrick: Gaelic football made me the player I am today

Matthew Fitzpatrick with his Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month award for April — © Presseye

Glenavon’s Matthew Fitzpatrick is one of the Irish League’s most sought after talents, but he took the scenic route to the top of the domestic game.

While most Irish League stars hone their skills for years at youth level before breaking into the senior game in their late teens, Fitzpatrick went a full seven years without playing the beautiful game.

Instead, Fitzpatrick focused on Gaelic football, forcing his way into the Antrim inter-county squad before switching codes in 2019.

Glenavon striker Matthew Fitzpatrick — © Pacemaker/Alan Weir

Now — at 28 — he is one of the Premiership’s top goalscorers, is a Linfield transfer target and has just been named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for April.

While some have speculated that his decision to focus on GAA may have cost him a money-spinning move to England, he believes it has made him the athlete he is today.

“Andy Waterworth used to joke, that if he’d got me into the IFA Academy at 16 he could have made a real player out of me,” he laughed.

“But I don’t dwell on that as I think everything happens for a reason.

“Actually, all that time playing GAA has helped me develop physically. If I’d kept playing at 16, and I’m not sure I’d have made it even to this level in football.

“I now have the mindset and mentality to play Irish League football. If I’d broken into the League at 18, I’m not sure I could have handled it.

“As a striker, you need to be physical and strong in the air. My GAA days have helped me with that.

“When I returned to the game, I had a lot to learn in terms of movement, but not in terms of physicality.”

Fitzpatrick kick-started his football career at Ballymena & Provincial League side Belfast Celtic where his goalscoring exploits earned him a move to Coleraine in 2020.

Matthew Fitzpatrick claims a high ball while playing for Antrim in 2019 — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Things didn’t pan out at the Showgrounds, but a move to Glenavon helped him find his feet at Irish League level.

He explained: “This is my third year at Glenavon, and I think I was still really learning the game at this level for the first year or so of the that time.

“I didn’t play football for seven or eight years, so I had some catching up to do. I’ve been learning on the job — making mistakes, and realising, ‘I’ll not do that again’.

“It’s led me to a point where I’m a bit more experienced and a bit more comfortable playing at this level.

“I owe Gary Hamilton some thanks. I was naive and not very good at times. Other managers would have given up on me, but he kept putting me in and giving me that experience.”

Now he’s top of David Healy’s shopping list, while Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter is a long-term admirer of Fitzpatrick’s prowess in front of goal.

But he isn’t letting the transfer talk to distract him from the task in — helping the Lurgan Blues qualify for the Europa Conference League via NIFL’s European Play-Off.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t heard the rumours or seen the newspapers.

“But no one has approached me, and no one has approached Glenavon about a summer move. And I’m under contract, so as far as I’m concerned, it’s just paper talk.

“We have a chance to get into Europe and I’m focused on that. I would love to play for Glenavon in Europe because they’ve been brilliant to me.

“I’m not really reading anything into the rumours.”

Matthew Fitzpatrick receives his Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month award for April from Ruth Gorman, chairperson of the NI Football Writers' Association

Looking ahead to the Play-Offs, he said: “We’ve in seventh, so we’re underdogs. We know that.

“We won’t know whether it will be Coleraine or Glentoran until after Sunday’s Cup Final, but both those teams finished higher than us in the League, and deservedly so. But we also know that we’re a good side and that we can anyone a good game.

“We have momentum with us, which I feel is very important. It breeds belief. We’re scoring goals and we’re keeping clean sheets, so we’re going into these games full of confidence.”

Despite all the accolades and attention, Fitzpatrick hasn’t let it go to his head.

Instead, he credited his team-mates for his Player of the Month selection.

“I’m delighted on a personal level to win this award, because so many great players have won it in the past. To have my name on a list alongside all those top names is an honour.

“I have to be honest and say I owe me team-mates one, because they’ve pulled me out of a hole on a few occasions this season. No striker scores goals on his own.

“I’m very grateful to my team-mates — and I dedicate it to them.”