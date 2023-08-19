Glenavon’s wait for first win of season goes on as Newry City claim three points on road

Glenavon 1 Newry City 3

Glenavon’s search for their first league points of the season goes on after a 3-1 defeat to Newry City – their fourth successive loss of the new campaign.

Lorcan Forde’s cool finish on 35 minutes, followed by Adam Salley’s first goal for the club two minutes after the break, had Newry in a comfortable position.

When Peter Campbell pulled one back 12 minutes from time it set up a potential grandstand finish and five minutes later Andrew Martin was brave to block Aaron Prendergast’s powerful drive from outside the box.

As Glenavon’s pressure continued they were hit by a sucker punch with five minutes to go when Newry broke quickly after defending a corner and Brian Healy raced through from half way, skipped round Jack Malone and finished with aplomb.