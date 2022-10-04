Glenavon’s woes continue as Irish Cup hero Mark Patton returns to haunt ex-club and send Loughgall into League Cup Quarters

BetMcLean League Cup

Former Glenavon Irish Cup-winning hero Mark Patton piled more agony on the struggling Lurgan Blues by scoring the goal that sealed Loughgall’s passage into the Quarter-Finals of the BetMcLean League Cup.

The Championship leaders already had one foot in the last-eight after Pablo Andrade put them in front early in the second half before Patton stepped off the bench and 10 minutes later drove the knife even deeper into Gary Hamilton’s team, who have still won just once all season, and Jack Malone’s injury-time strike did little to ease the pain.

Glenavon actually had the ball in the net after only five minutes when a great touch from Matthew Fitzpatrick put Eoin Bradley through to hammer home, but he had strayed offside.

The warning signs were there even before half-time as Loughgall gained a foothold.

Ryan Masterson blazed over from just a few yards out seconds before the break, but Loughgall only had to wait until two minutes into the second half before making the breakthrough.

The quality of football as Loughgall attacked from wide on the left, through midfield and out to the right was outstanding and when Andrade collected the ball, he let fly with a low drive.

Twice Rory Brown denied Loughgall a second goal before Nedas Maciulatis set up Patton to finish from the edge of the box.

Malone’s 93rd-minute finish from close range might have set up a grandstand finish but when Glenavon threw all 11 players into the box for a corner right at the death, the delivery was poor.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr (Carey 71), Ward, Wallace, Glynn, Scannell, Garrett, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Bradley (Doyle 71), McCloskey (Malone 56).

Unused subs: O’Connor, Lynch, Baird, Prendergast.

LOUGHGALL: Devin, Walsh, Murdock, Cartwright, Andrade (Kelly 83), A Teggart, Norton (Holmes 68), Rea, Hoey (Patton 73), Maciulatis, Masterson (Ferris 68).

Unused subs: Turker, Lyttle, E Teggart.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus)

Man of the match: Pablo Andrade

Match rating: 6/10