Glenn Ferguson set to remain at Linfield in newly-created head of youth role

Linfield legend Glenn Ferguson is set to remain at the Blues in the newly created role of head of youth.

Ferguson was appointed the club’s academy director in the summer of 2016 but there were fears he would leave Windsor Park while the club reviewed its youth structures.

The Danske Bank Premiership champions last month advertised the post of head of youth, a permanent full-time role with a salary of £30,000 per annum. The 52-year-old former Ballymena United boss was uncertain whether the club would maintain his services but Linfield look set to retain the knowledge and expertise of a man who helped fire the Blues to six titles and four Irish Cups.

Ferguson is a huge fans’ favourite and many supporters expressed their surprise when the head of youth post was advertised, believing they already had the right man overseeing the development of young players.

When Ferguson was appointed academy director, Linfield boss David Healy said: “He knows what it takes to make a Linfield player and indeed a successful Linfield player, so he can prove to be of enormous benefit in terms of helping to develop and progress our exciting young talent.

“Glenn has a great football brain and he will bring with him tremendous experience and a vision to help take the Academy forward and build on the great work done by his predecessor.”

Meanwhile, young Linfield striker Callum Marshall has been on trial at West Ham this week and the Premier League club are expected to sign the youngster.