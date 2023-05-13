Glens and Reds set for £200k battle

Euro Play-Off

Cliftonville's Chris Curran and Marcus Kane of Glentoran will do battle again for a place in Europe

Glentoran and Cliftonville have vowed to hit the Euro jackpot today in a Play-Off Final with a £200,000 prize on the line.

The Belfast rivals admit defeat at the BetMcLean Oval will leave them in danger of falling further behind Larne and Linfield.

Both sides have lost managers and failed to grasp silverware this season, piling extra pressure on today’s clash (4.30pm).

Rodney McAree, who succeeded Mick McDermott as Glens boss in January, says the European cash is needed to help awaken the east Belfast sleeping giant.

“This club needs European football and it will affect budgets if we cannot secure it,” he said. “It has been our minimum requirement all season and everyone knows what is at stake. Both clubs have been presented with this chance. We need to take it.”

Cliftonville plan to hire a full-time boss and adopt a hybrid model with some stars on full-time deals but a failure to reach Europe will make that tougher.

Reds captain Chris Curran said: “European football is very important for clubs if they want to keep pace with the best sides.”