Glens are to the four as they climb to summit once again

Glentoran 4-0 Glenavon

Paul O'Neill's delicious double last night helped Glentoran get back on title track at The Oval.

The east Belfast boys recovered from their wobble at Larne in Saturday's late-night shoot-out to ease past ailing Glenavon.

Mick McDermott's boys may have lost for the first time in 16 league games last time out, but they turned in another slick performance to retake top spot and show they are in the Danske Bank Premiership race for the long haul.

Even without new signings Caolan Marron and Andrew Mitchell - due to an agreement reached between both clubs after their move from Glenavon - the home team were still a class apart.

With club owner Ali Pour promising to pump more money into the east Belfast team's coffers, the only way is up for McDermott and his boys.

Gary Hamilton's team were still smarting from their drastic showing against Linfield at Windsor Park at the weekend when they crashed to an embarrassing 8-1 defeat.

And things went from bad to worse when a calamitous defensive error gifted O'Neill the opening goal.

The energetic Navid Nasseri and Robbie McDaid struck before the break to basically seal the deal with O'Neill piling on the agony in the second half.

Urged on by a big home crowd, the Glens were inches away from forging an opening on six minutes. McDaid's searching cross to the back was almost touched in by the energetic Jonny Frazer.

Still haunted by their inept performance across town at the weekend, the visitors responded in a positive manner. Former Northern Ireland international Sammy Clingan took off on a lung-bursting 50-yard dash before picking out Josh Daniels, who cut in from the left to force Marijan Antolovic into a smart save.

Then, on 19 minutes, Connor Pepper's horrible clearance fell invitingly for James Singleton, who tried his luck with a ripping 30-yard drive that flashed wide.

But the home fans at last had something to cheer two minutes later with that O'Neill opener.

It's a goal that will give defender Andrew Doyle nightmares. He managed to flick Frazer's knock-on past the out-rushing Jonny Tuffey, leaving the young striker with a simple tap-in.

Unlike Saturday, the Lurgan Blues failed to cave in and again threatened with Clingan firing a 25-yard free-kick over the top before Singleton powered a Conor McCloskey cross wide.

Five minutes before the break, Glenavon were undone again. Joe Crowe's quickly-taken free-kick caught them napping at the back and Nasseri was onto it in a flash and finished clinically.

It was almost three seconds later when Doyle's scuffed clearance cannoned off McDaid, but it was pounced on by a relieved Tuffey.

With the result done and dusted, the home fans had to wait until 61 minutes to celebrate again.

McDaid expertly sent O'Neill racing into the box and, when confronted by Tuffey, the striker cheekily dinked the ball over the former international.

It could have been five only for Tuffey's wonder save to keep out a stinging drive from Chris Gallagher.

The biggest cheer of the night came on 76 minutes when Glens striker Curtis Allen, who had been out injured since August, was introduced.

GLENTORAN: Antolovic, Pepper, Peers (Gordon 67), McClean, Kane, Crowe, Gallagher, Nasseri, O'Neill, McDaid (Van Overbeek 64), Frazer (Allen 76).

Unused subs: Morris, Smith, Herron, McGarvey, Van Overbeek.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Larmour, Burns, Doylee, Daniels (Davidson 67), Harmon, Clingan, Purkis, McCloskey (Moorehouse 67), Singleton, Jenkins (Byrne 78).

Unused subs: Barr, O'Mahony, Beggs, Hunter.

Referee: Shane Andrews.

Match rating: 6/10.

Man of the match: Navid Nasseri