Glentoran 0-0 Linfield: 'Nearly impossible' for Blues to give up Premiership title now, admits Glens boss

It was a massive day in the Danske Bank Premiership as the first round of post-split fixtures threw up plenty of drama at both ends of the table.

Chris Johns saved a Robbie McDaid penalty in a scoreless Big Two derby draw, Ben Doherty scored twice from the spot as Coleraine claimed victory over Cliftonville, while the race for seventh is on after Ballymena defeated Glenavon.

Check out the full action here...

Linfield's Chris Johns saved Robbie McDaid's penalty (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Glentoran 0 Linfield 0

Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar says it would be ‘nearly impossible’ for Linfield to fail to win the league title.

The Big Two played out a 0-0 draw at The Oval on Saturday afternoon, Robbie McDaid seeing a late penalty saved by Chris Johns before, at the other end, the Blues’ Andy Waterworth had a header cleared off the line.

It keeps Linfield seven points clear of their rivals at the top of the table with four games left to play and, for Millar, it’s all but game over for the title race.

“Considering where Linfield are and how far ahead they are and how far ahead, it would be nearly impossible for them not to win the league and obviously we’re disappointed about that today,” he said on Radio Ulster.

"It doesn't feel like a defeat but we're obviously really disappointed. The first half was tight but we dominated the second half and we're obviously disappointed to miss the penalty as well, when we could have won it.

“Everybody misses penalties and the league isn’t won and lost in one game; it’s won and lost over a season. I thought it was a poor penalty. He didn’t hit it well, it was close to the keeper but Robbie will pick himself up and dust himself down.

“We had a really good chance to win that today. It’s a big game here against Coleraine on Tuesday. It’ll be tough as well. We’ll dust ourselves down and get ourselves ready for another cup final.”

Coleraine's Ben Doherty is mobbed after scoring a penalty against Cliftonville (Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Coleraine 2 Cliftonville 0

Coleraine kept their slim title hopes alive as two Ben Doherty penalties helped them defeat ten-man Cliftonville 2-0 at the Showgrounds.

The Reds had goalkeeper Aaron McCarey sent off for bringing Matthew Shevlin down in the box twice and the Bannsiders made them pay to claim an important win.

The deadlock was broken just after the quarter-hour mark when Doherty converted from the penalty spot for the first time, although it seemed a soft enough call after McCarey brought down Shevlin.

And, but for the frame of the goal, James McLaughlin would have doubled the Bannsiders' lead before the break only to see his stupendous 35-yard half-volley thunder back off the crossbar.

Despite starting the second half much brighter, the Reds' challenge was made much tougher when they were hit with a double blow ten minutes in.

First, McCarey saw red for hauling down Shevlin inside the box for the second time, and then Doherty only increased their misery when he converted from the spot again.

Cliftonville saw plenty of the ball, even with a man extra, but they never sufficiently tested Martin Gallagher and were left scoreless at full-time.

Ballymena's Kofi Balmer wheels away after scoring against Glenavon (Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

Ballymena United 3 Glenavon 1

The gap in the race for seventh is down to three points after a second-half salvo from Ballymena saw them claim a 3-1 win over Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

Paul McElroy, Shay McCartan and Kofi Balmer all scored for the Braidmen, with Calvin Douglas' late strike mere consolation for the Lurgan Blues.

The visitors had two early penalty shouts for handball turned down either side of Danny Purkis testing Jordan Williamson with a glancing header inside the box.

Towards the end of the half, Ballymena started to find their feet and McCartan drew two good stops from Craig Hyland, one from a header and then another from a well-struck free-kick.

It was always going to take something special or bizarre to break the deadlock and in this case it was the latter, and it was Ballymena who profited.

Sean Ward's back pass was woefully short and allowed McElroy to steal in, the striker rounding Hyland and managing to find the goal from an acute angle via the post.

Tempers then flared, every player except the two goalkeepers coming together in a melee in the visitors' half which yielded just yellow cards to James Singleton and Joshua Kelly.

McCartan then made the result secure with 20 minutes to play, Andy Doyle hacking down Balmer in the box and the forward finished low from 12 yards to make the three points safe.

Balmer then added one of his own to round off Ballymena's scoring, with Douglas rifling in a superb strike for his first goal for the club to end the afternoon's excitement.

Portadown 1 Warrenpoint Town 2

Alan O'Sullivan's second half strike settled the basement battle on Saturday afternoon as Warrenpoint Town claimed a 2-1 win at Portadown.

The two sides were level at the break after Adam Salley's penalty was cancelled out by Fra McCaffrey's equaliser, before the Point strike secured the three points.

Danny Wallace drew the first real impressive stop of the game from Jacob Carney early on, the Warrenpoint man firing a low drive towards goal that the keeper denied.

He was rewarded when his side then took the lead, Paul Finnegan impeded in the box and Salley converting from 12 yards to give Portadown the lead.

However, that lead was short-lived, although McCaffrey's equaliser had a fair share of controversy about it when he challenged Carney in the box and then finished from a tight angle when no call came.

The visitors should have gone ahead shortly after the restart when O'Sullivan was picked out six yards from goal by Ryan Swan but the striker could only poke his effort tamely wide.

Fortunately for Warrenpoint that miss wasn't to matter and only a couple of minutes later O'Sullivan redeemed himself, turning in Daniel Byrne's header across the face of goal into the net.

That was enough to claim Barry Gray's first win in 14 league outings and it draws the visitors level on points with the Ports in the table.