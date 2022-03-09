Glentoran 0-1 Cliftonville: Paddy McLaughlin insists win is ‘no bigger than beating Warrenpoint’ in title race’s latest twist

Glentoran 0-1 Cliftonville

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin was keen to play down the significance of last night’s 1-0 win over Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

Rory Hale bagged a priceless winner to harden the Reds’ Danske Bank Premiership title credentials as they leapfrogged their hosts into second, now two points ahead of the Glens and still just one behind leaders Linfield.

While outsiders may view the result as a huge marker laid down in a tight title race, with only eight games left to play, for McLaughlin it was no more important than any other victory.

“A fantastic win,” the boss summed up, speaking to the Cliftonville FC website.

“It’s a difficult place to come. Glentoran are a lot of people’s favourites to win the League, so to come to their ground on a Tuesday night whenever a lot of our boys are coming off the back of Friday night’s tough game and work before the game, what a performance and what a result.

“It’s only three points. It’s no bigger than beating Warrenpoint two weeks ago or beating Carrick the week before, it’s another three points that were hard-earned and well deserved.

“We knew it was going to be difficult and there were going to be periods of the game where we’d have to do a lot of hard work off the ball and we were prepared for it, the players carried that out brilliantly.

“In the first-half, I don’t remember too many scary moments for (goalkeeper) Luke McNicholas and we said to the boys that, in the second-half, we just needed that wee bit of composure and wee bit of class in the top end of the pitch. If we kept working hard off the ball, put our foot on it whenever we won it back and show that wee bit of quality we have, there’s a chance we could score a winner from it.

“The boys then went and emptied the tank and defended heroically. They did everything that you’d ask of them, so it was a superb performance to a man.”

McLaughlin also confirmed that centre-half Jonny Addis was withdrawn during the second half as a precaution with a tight hamstring.

While it was a good win for the Reds, it was another sorry night at the office for Mick McDermott’s Glentoran.

This shattering defeat follows on from the fallout from the Joe Crowe controversy at the weekend.

Their Irish Cup aspirations were thrown into chaos when it emerged that the defender, who played in the ugly 1-0 win over Newry City at the weekend, still had one game of a three-match ban to serve.

McDermott and his team must sweat it out as the IFA bigwigs deliberate on the issue, which could see the Glens dumped out of the tournament.

Following a far from impressive display against Darren Mullen’s Championship side, Glens boss McDermott decided to reshape his team, drafting in Seanan Clucas, Darren Cole and Ruaidhri Donnelly.

The Reds approached the match on a run of nine games unbeaten in all competitions, which included a run of six successive victories.

It was also the start of a massive week for the Reds because they will contest the League Cup final against Coleraine at Windsor Park on Sunday, which will break new ground for local football.

McLaughlin’s boys are still the only team in the league that can achieve a treble trophy success this season, having booked their slot in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup last Friday following a hard-fought win over Coleraine.

It was no surprise boss man McLaughlin stuck with the same starting XI.

Glentoran asked the early questions with Hrvoje Plum whipping in a corner-kick after only two minutes that found Jay Donnelly at the back post, but the usually lethal hitman totally miscued his effort.

Seconds later, Luke Turner’s back pass to Luke McNicholas appeared to hold up in the wind, allowing Clucas to charge down the ball, only for the goalkeeper to get a telling touch.

The home fans were on their feet on 10 minutes to acclaim a breakthrough when Conor McMenamin’s cross was turned into the net by Plum, but referee Tim Marshall had spotted that the former Cliftonville striker had strayed offside.

It was tight, uncompromising stuff with the tackles flying in. The Reds had their first sniff of goal on 16 minutes. Levi Ives’ cross from the left was only partially clear by Cole and, when the ball fell to Jamie McDonagh, his volley fizzed high and wide.

McNicholas was forced into action for the first time 60 seconds later.

Hale clipped the heels of Clucas and, when Plum fired in the free-kick, Jay Donnelly’s header flew straight into the gloves of the big shot-stopper, who is on loan from Sligo Rovers.

Then, just before the interval, McMenamin produced a little bit of magic on the left, twisting and turning past Kris Lowe before pulling wide of the far post, with Jay Donnelly totally free in the middle.

Cliftonville required merely six minutes after the restart to forge ahead.

Luke Turner and Daniel Kearns combined before finding Ryan Curran, who delightfully lofted the ball to Hale and his finish was emphatic, screwing the ball beyond the outstretched hand of McCarey.

Glentoran responded with Ruaidhri Donnelly picking out McMenamin with a great cross from the right, but he could only head straight at McNicholas.

Lowe then produced a goal-saving tackle for the Reds when Plum drilled in a low cross that was met by McMenamin, but the former Dungannon man got in a brilliant block.

Then, at the other end, McDonagh skipped past challenge after challenge before trying his luck from distance, but McCarey was equal to the effort, getting down low to parry the danger clear.

The Reds almost grabbed a killer second goal 12 minutes from time following a brilliant solo run by Ives, who beat Clucas and Caolan Marron before finding Ryan Curran, whose shot came off the chest of Bobby Burns, with the visiting fans claiming a penalty.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, Marron, Cole (McCartan 74), Burns, Murray (O’Connor), Plum, Clucas, R Donnelly (McDaid 70), J Donnelly, McMenamin.

Unused subs: Garrett, Cushnie, Wightman, Glendinning.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Ives, Hale (Gormley 65), R Curran, McDonagh (C Curran 85), Lowe, Addis (Coates 60), Doherty, Turner, Gallagher, Kearns (Donnelly 85).

Unused subs: McKenna, McDermott, O’Neill, Donnelly.

REFEREE: Tim Marshall.

Man of the match: Kirs Lowe.

Match rating: 7/10