Glentoran 0-1 Crusaders: Billy Joe Burns knocks holders out and sends Crusaders through to Irish Cup semi-final

Billy Joe Burns bagged his first goal of the season to take Crusaders into the semi-finals of the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup.

Stephen Baxter’s boys turned in a professional, polished performance — a tactical masterclass — at The Oval and certainly deserved to take their place in the last-four at the expense of the Cup holders.

The result ended Glentoran’s hopes of trophy success this season; it was the first time Mick McDermott’s team had tasted defeat in 14 outings.

Having dumped out Cliftonville last time out, it’s hardly surprising Glentoran chief McDermott named an unchanged side.

The Crues cruised past Knockbreda on Saturday, but manager Baxter still made one change to his starting XI, handing a starting shirt to midfielder Gary Thompson with Jamie McGonigle dropping to the bench.

Glentoran were almost in front on four minutes. Dale Gorman played a short corner-kick to Jamie McDonagh and after cutting inside, he rattled the crossbar.

The visitors forged ahead in their first attack five minutes later. Burns roared forward to meet a corner-kick from Ben Kennedy and his downward effort fizzed past a startled Rory Brown.

Crusaders then had a big appeal for a penalty kick waved away by referee Ian McNabb when Gael Bigirimana appeared to trip Kennedy inside the box.

Baxter’s boys were now playing with a swagger and they should have been two in front on 21 minutes. Rhys Marshall pulled back the lanky Adam Lecky wide on the left and when Ross Clarke whipped in the free-kick, Jordan Forsythe’s header cannoned back off a post.

And they almost struck again on 25 minutes. Bigirimana picked up the first booking of the night when he needlessly handled a cross from Forsythe. Clarke took on the responsibility of hitting the 20-yard free-kick, which inched past the post.

The Crues again threatened after the restart when Clarke buckled under a challenge from Gorman. The midfielder dusted himself down to take the free-kick and although he whipped it up and over the wall, the ball curled over the top.

Back came the Glens with Gorman testing Jonny Tuffey with a 35-yard free-kick that the goalkeeper had to flick over the top after McDonagh had been flattened by Clarke.

The Glens thought they had levelled on the hour when Ruaidhri Donnelly supplied a superb finish to a Marshall pass, but the big striker had strayed marginally offside.

But the Crues then laid siege at the other end with Caolan Marron blocking from Clarke before Lecky’s flick appeared to come off the hand of Luke McCullough, but again referee McNabb turned away the claims.

McDermott then lost patience and introduced Conor McMenamin, out for two months with a broken toe, and Ciaran O’Connor for Seanan Clucas and McDonagh.

And it almost paid an instant dividend as McMenamin got up to meet a Paddy McClean cross, nodding it on for Ruaidhri Donnelly, who somehow directed his effort over.

Kennedy then missed a great chance of hitting a killer second goal for the Crues when he was presented with a free header following Forsythe’s deep cross, but Brown manager to fingertip over the crossbar.

With the clock ticking down, the Glens put the visitors under intense pressure. Jay Donnelly had a shot deflected clear by Jarlath O’Rourke before Tuffey produced a wonder save to keep out a shot from O’Connor

GLENTORAN: Brown, McCullough, Bigirimana (Mitchell 83), McDonagh (McMenamin 62), Gorman, R Donnelly, McClean, Clucas (O’Connor 62), Marron, Marshall, J Donnelly.

Unused subs: Morris, Gallagher, Crowe, Cowan.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Kennedy, Forsythe (Brown 74), O’Rourke, Lecky (Owens 85), Thompson (Caddell 81), Heatley, R Clarke, Larmour.

Unused subs: Shields, McGonigle, Cushley, A Clarke.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey).

Man of the match: Billy Joe Burns.

Match rating: 8/10.