Glentoran 1-0 Linfield: Conor McMenamin strikes to send Glens top with huge Big Two victory

Glentoran 1 Linfield 0

Conor McMenamin on Friday night hit the priceless goal against Big Two rivals Linfield that took Glentoran back to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

The former Cliftonville man sent the BetMcLean Oval into raptures by breaking the deadlock just on the hour.

It was billed as the most important Big Two game in over a decade between the country’s two biggest teams, unfortunately it didn’t live up to expectations. It was tense, it was edgy and it was full of miss-placed pass, late tackles and stoppages.

Read more Glentoran are a huge step closer to ending league title wait as momentum could prove decisive after win over Linfield

But Glentoran half of the ground will not worry about that. The East Belfast team haven’t had their hands on the League title since 2009 – could things be about to change?

Manager Mick McDermott made only once change to the team that dropped two valuable points against struggling on Tuesday night, preferring Marcus Kane to Bobby Burns in defence.

Although Paddy McClean was dismissed at Shamrock Park last time out, he was still named in the side as his suspension in pending on an appeal by the club.

The Blues got back to winning ways on Tuesday, nicking an important victory over Larne after losing their previous two games.

Following that win, it was hardly surprising manager David Healy made only one alteration to his starting eleven, drafting in the influential Chris Shields in place of new signing Kieron Evans, who didn’t even earn a place on the substitutes’ bench.

It was hardly surprising, the first-half failed to ignite. Played in horrible conditions, both sides struggled to get a foothold in the game . . . it was with crunching tackles and stoppages.

What at night it was for Blues skipper Jamie Mulgrew, who pulled on the famous jersey for an astonishing 660 time, which equalled the appearance record of a true Linfield legend – the irrepressible Duke of Windsor, Tommy Dickson.

The late Dickson, of course, was captain of the famous Linfield seven-trophy winning team back in the 1961-62 season.

It was the Blues who had the first sniff at goal on 10 minutes. New boy Jake Hastie benefitted from a clever lay-off from Stevie Fallon and, after cutting in from the right, he tried his luck with a stinging drive the flashed just over the top.

The home crowd were angered seconds later when Connor Pepper clattered in to Sean Murray, but referee Raymond Crangle kept his card in his pocket. Murray’s free kick was easily mopped up by Mulgrew.

Healy’s team conceded another needless free kick when the experienced Jimmy Callacher flattened Jay Donnelly, but the lanky Sam Roscoe capably dealt with Hrvoje Plum’s free kick.

Glentoran, even against the wind, were having the best of possession and began to ask questions of the visiting defence. Donnelly looped a Murray corner over the crossbar before Marcus Kane blasted a shot off target after Paddy McClean had recycled another Murray set-piece.

The home fans were on their feet on 25 minutes to celebrate a goal when Kane’s cross from the left came out of the night sky and was spilled by Chris Johns. Much to the relief of his team mates, the big shot-stopper managed to drop on the loose ball.

Murray certainly appeared to be Glentoran’s best route to goal. From another of his dangerous corner kicks, Robbie McDaid headed straight into the arms of Johns.

Then, at the other end, Paddy McClean prevented a certain goal when he got a crucial touch to a Niall Quinn free kick with the ball destined for the head of Roscoe after Mulgrew was bundled over by Seanan Clucas.

Glentoran roared from the traps after the restart when Murray’s corner kick was punched clear to McClean, who tried his luck with a low shot form the edge of the box that fizzed just wide.

But Christy Manzinga burst into action on 52 minutes when sent through the middle by an inch perfect pass from Chris Shields, but he was expertly ushered wide by Rhys Marshall before he could pull the trigger.

Seconds later, Hastie’s free kick was met by Roscoe at the back post, but his header was brilliantly beaten away by Aaron McCarey. When the rebound landed at the boot of Manzinga, he could only volley wide.

But the Glens forged ahead just on the hour – a goal that will give Roscoe nightmares. The big defender had his pocket picked but the alert Donnelly and when he bore down on goal, his shot was blocked, but fell to McMenamin, who tapped into the empty net.

With the clock ticking down McMenamin came within inches of doubling his team’s lead when he burst down the left only to see his fierce low shot flash right across the face of the goal.

The Blues tried to retrieve the situation and produced their best move of the match when Shields crossed for Matty Clarke, who volleyed just over the top.

Linfield thought they had levelled in stoppage time when Clarke’s cross found the head of Roscoe, but McCarey produced a wonder save.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Burns 68), Marshall, Donnelly (O’Connor 77), McDaid, Murray, McClean, Clucas, Marron, McMenamin (Cushnie 88), Plum.

Unused subs: Bigirimana, McCartan, Crowe, Glendinning.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Manzinga, Clarke, Fallon, Mulgrew (McKee 88), Pepper (Devine 83), Quinn (Millar 68), Hastie (Vertainen 68).

Unused subs: Walsh, Hall, McClean.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast).

Man of the match: Paddy McClean.

Match rating: 6/10