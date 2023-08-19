Glentoran and Lisburn Rangers seal places in Women’s Challenge Cup semi

Cora Chambers was on target for Sion Swifts in their win over Crusaders Strikers

Lisburn Rangers Ladies have booked their place in a first ever Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final — and they did it in style too.

The NIWFA Championship winners followed up their 100 per cent League record with a thumping 5-1 win over Derry City Women.

Eve Reilly bagged a brace and there were also goals for Caoimhe Mulholland, Natalia Keenan and Gracie Conway.

Holders Glentoran Women strolled past Lisburn Ladies, winning 5-0 to keep their defence of the trophy on track.

The Glens made a dream start as they raced into a 2-0 lead with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Emily Wilson got the first seven minutes on when she went on a fine run, culminating with a cool finish past goalkeeper Jessica Poots.

Wilson then turned provider three minutes later when Joely Andrews converted from her pass, before Kerry Beattie got in on the goalscoring act.

The Glens’ leading goalscorer grabbed her first with a powerful strike from the right of the box 10 minutes before half time and eight minutes after the break she showed her class with a neat finish after being picked out by a great through ball from Nadene Caldwell.

The high five was completed 18 minutes from time when Chole McCarron hit a sweet strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Cliftonville Ladies, 12 months on from losing out on a Semi-Final place due to a player eligibility error, can now look forward to being in the draw this time around after a resounding 8-0 win over Ballymena United Women.

Caitlin McGuinness gave the League champions the lead after 19 minutes and they took a tight grip on the game with three goals in 10 minutes shortly before the break.

Hannah Doherty doubled the lead on the half-hour mark before Marissa Callaghan struck the third seven minutes later and Claire Shaw netted the fourth.

In a whirlwind start to the second half Danielle Maxwell made it 5-0 before an unfortunate own goal from Chelsea Millar and then Kirsty McGuinness got onto the scoresheet as the Reds hit a magnificent seven — all in the space of seven minutes.

Goals from Kerry Brown and Cora Chambers were enough to see Sion Swifts past Crusaders and into a second successive Irish Cup Semi-Final.