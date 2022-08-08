Glentoran and manager Mick McDermott issue High Court proceedings to unmask anonymous Twitter account

Glentoran and its manager Mick McDermott have filed High Court proceedings against Twitter in a bid to reveal the person behind an anonymous account allegedly tweeting defamatory material.

The case is being taken by Glentoran Recreation Company Ltd and Mr McDermott against Twitter International Company, Business Post has reported.

They are seeking a Norwich Pharmacal order, which would force Twitter to share any information it has on the user of the account.

Paul Tweed is representing Glentoran and Mr McDermott in the case.

The high-profile Belfast based solicitor has represented Britney Spears, Harrison Ford and Jennifer Lopez in the past.

Mr Tweed also acted for former First Minister Arlene Foster when she successfully took celebrity doctor Christian Jessen to the High Court after he falsely tweeted that she was having an extra-marital affair.

He was ordered to pay the former DUP leader £125,000 in damages.

The tweets relating to Mr McDermott and the east Belfast side have continued for a number of months and previous attempts to get them removed by Twitter have been unsuccessful.

The Twitter account has allegedly targeted both Mr McDermott and other club officials.

If a Norwich Pharmacal order is granted and information on the user is handed over, then defamation proceedings against the individual or individuals can begin.

Glentoran chairman Ian Kerr told the Belfast Telegraph: “This is in the hands of the legal process and we will not be commenting until that legal process has been finished and completed.”

Twitter has also been contacted for comment.