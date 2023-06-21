Glentoran and St Patrick’s Athletic on course for European clash

Glentoran may play St Patrick's Athletic in the second round of the Europa Conference

Glentoran and St Patrick’s Athletic are on course for an All-Ireland clash in the Second Qualifying Round of the Europa Conference League.

If the Glens can overcome Maltese side Gzira United and St Pats defeat F91 Diddeleng of Luxembourg in the first round, there will be a Belfast versus Dublin clash in the second stage of the UEFA competition.

Glentoran’s arch-rivals Linfield have a difficult path to the third round of the same competition. The Blues will face Polish side MKS Pogon Szczecin if they can overcome Albanian opposition FK Vllaznia at the first hurdle.

Irish Cup winners Crusaders will face Norwegian side Rosenborg if they are successful in the first round against Finnish side Haka Valkeakoski. If the Crues progress, it will be the third time they have faced Rosenborg in European competition. In 2012, Stephen Baxter’s side lost 4-0 on aggregate in the Europa League, before losing 9-3 over two legs to the same club a year later.

League of Ireland side Derry City will take on KuPS Kuopio of Finland in the second round, if they dispatch and HB Tórshavn.

Meanwhile, Larne will face Norwegian champions Molde in the Second Qualifying Round of the UEFA Champions League, should they overcome HJK Helsinki in the first round.

If the Irish League champions lose their first round clash they will drop into the Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round where they will face either Ballkani of Kosovo or Ludogorets of Bulgaria.

The first leg of the first round of both competitions will be played on the week of July 10, with the second leg the following week.

The first leg of the second round will be staged on the week of July 24, with the second leg played a week later.