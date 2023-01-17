Glentoran appoint Rodney McAree as manager, but departing boss Mick McDermott will remain on the club's board

Danske Bank Premiership

Mick McDermott has stepped down as manager of Glentoran following a disastrous run of results.

McDermott will be replaced in The Oval hotseat by former Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree, who has signed an 18-month contract. Previously, McAree was a member of McDermott’s coaching staff alongside Paul Millar and Tim McCann.

However, McDermott has not completely cut ties with the East Belfast club. The controversial coach will remain on the Glentoran board.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Larne was followed by a supporter protest, with fans demanding McDermott’s departure. Following a fantastic start to the season, the Glens have lost their last five Danske Bank Premiership games.

Ex-Iran national team coach has been connected with the Glens since his friend and businessman Ali Pour gained control of the club in 2019.

Club owner Ali Pour said: “When we considered Rodney joining our club at the beginning of last season we knew that he had the potential and drive to be our manager in the future – that was the reason we recruited him.

“Rodney has now been at the club for one and a half years and knows the players, staff, workings of the club and we are sure that he will hit the ground running. He will have the full support of myself and the Glentoran Board moving forward”

McAree said: “I am delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to manage this great football club. This possibility had been discussed when I joined the club.

“I did not expect it to happen so soon but I feel ready and hungry to get started to strive towards the success that everyone associated with Glentoran Football Club deserves.

“We have a hugely talented squad and now we all need to work together to get back to winning ways to achieve success in the future.

“I’d like to thank Ali Pour and the GFC Board for placing their trust in me and thanks to Michael McDermott and Paul Millar for bringing me to Glentoran and developing this opportunity to take the Club forward.”

Former midfielder McAree managed his hometown club of Dungannon for seven seasons with great success, before replacing Oran Kearney at Coleraine in 2018. McAree was axed in May 2019 after the Bannsiders failed to qualify for Europe. He joined The Oval coaching staff in 2021.