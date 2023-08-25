Glentoran are at the double to pile more misery on Jim Ervin and Ballymena United

Ballymena United 0 Glentoran 2

Five defeats on the bounce for Ballymena United – worrying times for new boss Jim Ervin.

Warren Feeney’s Glentoran piled on the agony at the Warden Street Showgrounds, with former Derry City striker Junior and Jay Donnelly grabbing the goals.

Even though the Sports Direct Premiership is still in its infancy, Ervin must now be wondering where is first points will come from – although they are due to visit fellow strugglers Glenavon next Saturday.

Last week, Chris McKee’s late strike earned Linfield a narrow victory, but the other half of Belfast’s Big Two should have won with a bit more to spare – they missed numerous chances to put the game to bed.

Little wonder Feeney disappeared down the tunnel at the finish with a huge grin on his face.

Having been hit with several early season injuries, Feeney had to reshape his starting eleven, drafting in Cameron Palmer, Junior and Paddy McClean, his first start since coming back from retirement. Aaron Wightman, Niall McGinn and Bobby Burns missed out.

Satisfied with his team battling performance last week, Ervin named the same team that pushed David Healy’s boys to the last 12 minutes.

It has been the worst possible start for Ervin’s tenure as boss having succeeded David Jeffrey, because his boys have come up against the giants of local football in his first five games, Coleraine, Crusaders, Larne, Linfield and Glentoran.

And things went from bad to worse as they not only conceded inside seven minutes last night, but midfielder Sean Graham was dismissed late in the second half.

Ironically, United had the first sight of goal after only four minutes. TJ Murray’s cross was met by Johnny McMurray but his header ricocheted off McClean for a corner kick.

But the home team were behind three minutes later. Shay McCartan’s corner kick was helped into the box by the head of James Singleton and then McClean before the alert Junior hooked home.

The Sky Blues attempted to come back off the ropes after that early setback and, although they produced a lot of endeavour and commitment, they desperately lacked ideas up front.

Defender Michael Place did try his luck with an audacious 40-yard lob, having spotted goalkeeper Aaron McCarey off the line, but the ball looped well over the crossbar.

But with McCartan and Daire O’Connor in scintillating form for the Glens, they looked dangerous every time they burst forward.

They really should have been two goals up just after the half-hour when Jay Donnelly gobbled up a wonder pass from Fuad Sule but, after a gut-bursting 30-yard dash, the ball was whipped off his toe by Scott Whiteside just as the striker was about to pull the trigger.

Donnelly was guilty of another glaring miss seconds later when McCartan’s corner kick landed on his head at the back post but he could only direct his effort wide.

The visitors missed another golden chance seven minutes before the interval. McCarey’s long punt was cleverly flicked on by Donnelly to the over-lapping Marcus Kane, who could only loop his shot over the top.

It was as you were after the restart with Glentoran asking all the questions. McCartan, usually deadly with his set-pieces, blasted a 30-yard free kick wide before Kym Nelson flattened Junior in a similar position, but again McCartan’s effort was wasted.

O’Neill was then forced into a smart save on 55 minutes, getting down low at his post to keep out an effort from O’Connor following a great delivery from Donnelly.

Then McCartan burst through the middle before letting fly, which O’Neill was equal to again – it was all one-way traffic.

And the chances just kept on coming. Donnelly was presented with another opportunity on 66 minutes courtesy of Nelson’s miskick, but again he was off target with his half-hit shot.

United’s night was compounded when Graham was dismissed 18 minutes from the end after picking up his second yellow card.

Donnelly at last sealed the points on 94 minutes. Substitute Niall McGinn cross from the right and the striker scooped home, much to the delight of the big travelling support.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, Graham, Waide, McCullough, McGuigan (Tennant 77), Taylor, Murray (Rocks 46), McMurray (Gibson 77), Place.

Unused subs: Johnston, Crawford, McMullan.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Russell 46), McCullough, McCartan(McGinn 88), Donnelly, O’Connor, Singleton, Sule, Palmer (Kelly 80), McClean, Junior.

Unused subs: Webber, Boyd, Wightman, Walsh.

Referee: Shane Andrews

Man of the match: Shay McCartan

Match rating: 7/10