'Glentoran are going to blow everybody's mind': Mick McDermott blasts media critics after last gasp win over Cliftonville

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has promised that his side will 'blow everybody's mind' in the coming years as he invited their media critics to 'have a big go' at them.

The club had won only four of their opening 14 Danske Bank Premiership matches until Saturday afternoon's last gasp victory over Cliftonville.

Jamie McDonagh struck the only goal in the 89th minute - although the Glens went on to miss a penalty - to earn what was their first league victory this season against a team other than bottom three Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts and Portadown.

When the club let Paul O'Neill move to Cliftonville as part of the deadline day deal to bring in Conor McMenamin, a section of the support were less than impressed, leading to even further scrutiny.

However, after Saturday's win, McDermott launched into a passionate defence of his side's record, culminating in a blast back at his critics and a promise of future achievement.

"I know what it's like when teams aren't getting the results they want," he said on BBC Radio Ulster.

"Players start seeing ghosts, the social media warriors are out there slaughtering them, people in the media are having a go.

"I would tell some of those people in the media that are having a go at us; we're 'under pressure', don't have a little dig at us - have a big dig at us.

"Go ahead and have a big dig because Glentoran is climbing and we're absolutely delighted with where this project is going. And where it's going this year and where it's going next year is going to blow everybody's mind.

"That's where we're going with Glentoran."

Explaining his side's disappointing position of seventh in the table - now only a point off the sixth-placed Reds with two games in hand - McDermott pointed to the context of their run of three points from a possible 21 away from home.

"I haven't been worried all along," he said. "Our home record since I've come in is now 36 games at the Oval and three losses. People question our away record with three points from 21 but we're the only team in the league whose seven away games have been against the top six, with Crusaders twice.

"Cliftonville has picked up one point away against the top six, Crusaders has picked up four points away against the top six, Larne has picked up five points away against the top six. So when people are criticising our away form, we're the only team that has played away against all the top six.

"I haven't been panicking. I knew it's important to get points here at the Oval and what you play against the top six, it's hard to win away.

"So we're positive, we've always been positive. The team has remained positive and the people around the club have remained positive.

"I understand fans want to win every week but when they look at it objectively, let's reflect on that a bit. We are where we are, we're not happy with where we are but are we satisfied with our performances in recent weeks? Yes, absolutely. We've played well.

"I'll give you another stat. Linfield, who everybody would say are flying at the minute, have only picked up six points away against the top six teams.

"It's proved it's hard to win on the road against top six teams so therefore you have to try and win your home games against those teams.

"When you play against the teams below you, you have to try and win home and away. That's how the title's won, that's how you qualify for Europe.

"We're under no illusion that we have to continue to pick up points but there's a distorted view. The table doesn't lie, we're in seventh, that's the reality but look at our away run.

"We've had to hardest run of any team in the league for the first set of games away.

"It's no shame to be where we are but we're now going to climb this table."

McDermott also addressed clubs that may feel their squad could struggle under the weight of playing two league games a week.

"Now that we've decided, I'll be very disappointed if they don't (play a full 38 game season)," he said. "Everybody was saying we needed to play but now I hear little voices in the background saying it might be difficult.

"If you don't have enough players and didn't sign enough, that's your problem now. I'm delighted to be playing Saturday, Tuesday.

"I have a big squad, a talented squad. I plan for a 38-game season and I hope we get close to it."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Linfield beat Crusaders 2-1, Glenavon beat Ballymena United 2-1, basement side Carrick Rangers won 2-0 at Dungannon, Larne drew 1-1 with Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine and Portadown drew 1-1.

