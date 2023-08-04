Glentoran are out to win everything after last season’s misery, says Niall McGinn

Niall McGinn hit the ground running after joining Glentoran for the 2022-23 season

Niall McGinn is fired up for the new Premiership season, warning rivals that Glentoran are going all guns blazing for every trophy.

When the Northern Ireland international joined the east Belfast side in January, no-one including himself, knew what would happen next.

The 36-year-old was no stranger to the Irish League. He started his glittering career at Dungannon Swifts before joining Derry City in 2008.

McGinn went on to play for Celtic, Brentford, South Korean club Gwangju as well as enjoying two successful stints at Aberdeen.

When he moved to the Glens from Dundee on an 18-month deal it was hoped he would help fire the Premiership giants to a first League title since 2009 but despite McGinn’s impressive performances, the second half of the campaign didn’t go according to plan.

Amid all the drama Glentoran have their third manager is just a few months after Mick McDermott’s successor Rodney McAree opted to return to Dungannon Swifts and Warren Feeney took charge at the BetMcLean Oval.

The Glens’ League season begins at Glenavon this afternoon and a convincing start will help allay the fears of supporters who questioned Feeney’s appointment.

Investment has been delivered and players are well catered for in a full-time environment. There can be no excuses for more failure.

Fuad Sule joined Glentoran after leaving League champions Larne

The Glens’ squad has quality and depth. Even defender Paddy McClean has returned to the camp.

McGinn, who has just played his 36th club game in Europe, knows it’s time for the squad to start lifting trophies.

“We have a new manager in and we have worked hard behind the scenes,” said McGinn who has scored six goals in 72 appearances for Northern Ireland, including a glorious strike against Ukraine in Lyon at the 2016 Euro Finals. “It’s going to be another long interesting season but we will be all guns blazing trying to compete and win as much as we can, including the League title.

“We want to win every competition.

“The League title is the target for every big side, every season.

“You need to challenge and win trophies.

“With the calibre of players we have and a new manager in place we will be united in that desire to finish on top.”

When McGinn arrived in Belfast he was a marquee signing coming into a side that was struggling for form.

“I’ve enjoyed the League, it’s been rough and tumble at times with some games better than others but I’m pleased to settle in quickly,” he added.

“Being an international player and former Irish League player, there was pressure and expectation on me so I was thankful to come in and do okay.”

There have been a few big changes to the Glentoran squad and among them are Fuad Sule’s arrival after helping Larne to win a first Premiership title and the return of Patrick McClean.

McClean rocked the Glens and the Irish League in February when he announced he was retiring from football at the age of 26 but he’s now back in the squad. “Paddy took a holiday for five months,” joked McGinn. “But he’s a player with a lot of ability.

“He’s done well for Glentoran in the past and I’m sure he can help the club be successful.

“We are part of a group and good squad, with everyone working hard for each other.

“The manager wants competition for places and he has that.

“Sule has been brilliant, he will bring in that title-winning experience right away.

“He is vocal on the pitch and is great at breaking up attacks and getting us moving forward.

“He is a great addition to the squad and a player we really needed.”