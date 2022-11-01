Glentoran beat Loughgall in battle of the table toppers to set up Semi-Final with Linfield

Loughgall 0 Glentoran 2

In the battle of the table toppers at Lakeview Park, Glentoran stamped their class on the contest in the second half and ran out 2-0 winners at Loughgall.

The reward for this victory over the Villagers is a BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final date with Linfield at the BetMcLean Oval next month. Loughgall frustrated their Premiership opponents in the opening half but the Glens went through the gears after the interval as goals from Terry Devlin and Bobby Burns settled the tie.

Dean Smith’s side stunned Glenavon in the previous round but they couldn’t embarrass the unbeaten Glens who haven’t won this competition since 2010. If they want to recapture the trophy they will need to roll over the Blues.

Before a ball was kicked there was a huge lift for the visitors as defender Luke McCullough made his return from a long spell in the treatment room.

The Glens expected a rough ride against the confident Championship leaders and they got it in the first half.

The Premiership pacesetters were hungry to assert their authority but they couldn’t celebrate a breakthrough in the opening half.

Danny Purkis’ strength and link up play was giving the home defence headaches but they stood firm.

Sean Murray’s effort flashed wide early on but the Glens almost went in front when Purkis’ effort rebounded off the top of the crossbar.

Purkis was looking lively and in the mood but a decent opening just didn’t come his way.

Loughgall gained confidence as the half unfolded and Mark Patton’s stinging drive just past the half hour mark was flicked over by keeper Ollie Webber.

Purkis was booked for a robust challenge as the visitors showed a little frustration.

Hrvoje may be a creative spark in the Glentoran team but he also helped out his rear-guard when required.

Loughgall were possibly sniffing an upset but Glentoran finally made their pressure count on 55 minutes.

Devine knocked back Ally Roy’s shot but Devlin powered the ball into the roof of the net.

Wightman’s shot lacked accuracy but the Premiership leaders were beginning to flex their muscles and the second goal arrived on 59 minutes.

Burns showed great awareness to sniff a chance in the penalty area and he slotted the ball home from close range.

James Singleton flashed a shot over the top and Devine came to his side’s rescue again, foiling Roy.

The Loughgall stopper was producing a man of the match performance as substitute Kirk McLaughlin saw his piledriver tipped over the woodwork.

Loughgall: Devine, Carson, Rea (Norton 66), Murdock, Kelly (E Teggart 78), Andrade, Teggart, Maciulaitis, Patton (Hoey 66), Cartwright, Magee (Ferris 66). Subs not used: Turker, Lyttle, Holmes.

Glentoran: Webber, Wightman, McCullough, Wilson, Singleton, Burns, Plum, Devlin (Murphy 89), Murray, Purkis, Roy (McLaughlin 69). Subs: McCarey, McCartan, Marshall, J Donnelly, McMenamin.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Man of match: Terry Devlin

Match rating: 6/10.