Glentoran boosted by new deal for in-demand Bobby Burns

Bobby Burns has agreed to stay at Glentoran for the new season despite interest from other clubs across the UK.

The news will be a major boost to new manager Warren Feeney and Glens fans who voted Burns as their player of the last campaign following a series of excellent displays.

Welsh champions TNS had hoped to sign the 23-year-old while teams in Scotland, England and in the Irish League and League of Ireland were monitoring the situation after his contract ran out at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Clearly the former Hearts player is happy at Glentoran and keen to work with new boss Feeney who is determined to bring silverware to the Oval.

Burns has established himself as a favourite with the Glens supporters for his versality and quality and his ability to score against Big Two rivals Linfield which he did several times last term.

The ex-Glenavon ace originally joined the Glens on loan from Barrow in 2020 before completing a full-time move in 2021.

With gifted young midfielder Terry Devlin moving to Portsmouth and Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin wanted by St Mirren and Gillingham, Burns agreeing a new deal at the Oval will be welcomed by all connected with the east Belfast club.

Bobby said of his new contract: “I’m very pleased to be staying at Glentoran. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m passionate about playing the biggest part I can in bringing success and trophies to the club. I feel over the last two seasons I’ve developed a strong relationship with our supporters and with the East Belfast community through the community work we do here, which I love.

I’ve had a lot of interest from clubs outside Northern Ireland and I’m an ambitious player. But I had a great, very reassuring meeting with Ali when he was in Belfast last week and I’ve really enjoyed the first couple of weeks of pre-season training with Warren. So now my focus is entirely on helping to bring success for this very special club and supporters.”

New Manager Warren Feeney was very pleased at concluding this important first piece of business. “I know what an important player Bobby was to Glentoran last season so I’m more than pleased to get this over the line. He’s had interest form some very good clubs this summer but he’s had a good time here and is completely bought into what we’re trying to achieve here in terms of greater professionalism and success on the pitch. Bobby always has a smile on his face, has a great energy and great hunger and I really look forward to working with him and having success together. I’d like to thank everyone at Glentoran who’s helped make this happen.”

Paul Millar: “This is a great move for both Bobby and the club. His schoolfriend Lorcan Small raved to me about Bobby a few years ago. I watched him and brought him to Glenavon as a 14-year-old and have kept in touch ever since, no matter where his career took him. It was a big coup persuading him to come to the Glens and we are all delighted he has extended his contract with us.”