Glentoran boss McDermott believes coronavirus provides an opportunity for the Irish League to develop

Not since war-times has the Irish League been plunged into such uncertainty and confusion.

As we enter another period of enforced lockdown, football fans scratch their heads as to why they can bury themselves in the Quality Street tin and watch Premier League and Scottish Premiership fixtures, but aren't allowed to go to a game.

Football will return, for some, on Saturday; the Danske Bank Premiership back after a fortnight's hiatus where the season's highlight, the Boxing Day games, bit the dust, although they will now be played on January 9 - behind closed doors.

It is symptomatic of the way football has gone since Covid dominated all our lives, lurching from one crisis to another and hopefully we'll get to finish in case we miss out on the European money.

Windsor Park was silent on Boxing Day

It doesn't seem the best way to progress and one man who certainly feels that way is Glentoran manager Mick McDermott, abhorred by many, adored by others but never to be ignored.

Having worked across the world, the Belfast native has seen and done it all with a footballing passport that shows stop-offs in the USA, South America and Asia, before settling down at the Oval.

Rather than throw the towel in or just stumble on with hope rather than expectation, McDermott feels that now is a time for football to grasp the nettle and make plans to take the game to the next step and not wither away.

"You can't stick to 'oh, this is tradition'. Tradition is out the window, it's gone," he said.

"Forget tradition and move forward. I think Covid is an opportunity for football to come out the other side in a big, big positive way - if we can get the Executive and councils and others to look at football and see what we can do. What do we need? We need facilities, training venues, stadiums and we need to create jobs, build stuff for football.

"Football can come out the other side of this if people are creative and stop clinging onto tribal traditions of 'we need to do this and we need to do that.' You have to look at the whole picture. The product is getting better, teams are getting stronger and the league is marketable now.

"But would you bring your wife and kids? I think there is an opportunity here if football people were to get together here, partner with companies, partner with advertisers, TV companies - not just selling a board around a pitch.

"I don't think it will come from the powers-that be. It has to be driven by people in the football business, the Kenny Bruces of the world, to say 'how can we look at this, who can we partner with?' and then the powers-that-be can get behind that.

"Our facilities are in the dark ages, the way it is run could be much better. Is it a calendar shift, is it funding for stadiums and training facilities? Have a look at the Nordic countries, they all have training facilities, artificial pitches - it's night and day to what we have here and we are still producing good players.

"The number one thing to develop players is train better, not train more. Train better and then train more. You have kids training in parks dodging dog dirt.

"If you go to a summer calendar where facilities are better, or do you invest in artificial pitches for everybody, so that every community, every club has artificial pitches, football will develop, you can train the whole year round.

"I've seen kids training on the King George pitch at the back of the Oval, with broken bottles and dog dirt and no lights. That's not knocking that area, that's happening all over Northern Ireland.

"Kids are struggling to train through winter and they end up training in a sports hall or a church hall, so I think there's an opportunity here, not to rub out this season but how can we regroup after this? Every club, from the top club to the bottom one, I'd love to see it.

"I've travelled around and seen what other countries are doing. In the UAE, when I first went there in 2008/09, the league was really poor, it was Mickey Mouse.

"Right down to matchday protocols, every club did their own thing.

"They then hired a Swiss company to restructure the whole league. It was a three-year contract and then there was a system, everything was the same and you see the league now, it's flying. It looks like a real top-end pro league.

"Iran was the same. Over the years, they started to bring in business ideas and the league is strong now, so I think there is an opportunity here now because we want to see better football, a better package. I think there's an opportunity here and I hope we grasp it."

One perennial chestnut dangling on the football tree in this neck of the woods has been a shake-up of the playing calendar, bringing Northern Ireland into line with several other countries in Europe, including the Republic, by switching to summer football.

Fewer games postponed, better conditions for training and making games more conducive for spectators - if we get them back - have always been the key arguments in favour of such a move and, with things up in the air, McDermott feels that opportunity may be born out of adversity.

"I said it before and I've been saying since I arrived back in the country a year-and-a-half ago, the idea of a calendar shift is favoured by a lot of clubs," he added.

"I sat in meetings with Michael O'Neill and all the chairmen and some of the managers, directors of clubs and a lot of clubs said 'yes, we're for it' from the top clubs all the way down. A few resisted and didn't want to change because the big thing is we generate a lot of our revenue over the Christmas period. That's gone now.

"My answer then was we play Linfield on July 1. People said 'what about the July fortnight? People are going holiday next week, teachers play in the league.' Okay, so let's shut it down for two weeks. Let's have the derby days on July 1 and then shut it down for two weeks.

"They said 'oh no, we don't have our six-week growing season', some clubs said. They weren't going to do this because of the grass.

"Here's your chance now - a forced calendar shift. This lockdown is going to be the whole month of January, you're still allowed to train but there's going to be no games.

"The League of Ireland start training in February and start the league in March and play through June and July. We bent the rules last year so why not again?

"There's a lot already on the calendar but I don't think the League Cup will go ahead, that's my prediction and it's going to be Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday every week.

"You can't make Championship teams play a week after beginning training. Do it the way they did it last time, play the Irish Cup at the end of the season, play a round, play another in five days' time, play another in five days and wrap it up like they did last year.

"They did the semi-final on a Monday and final on a Friday. Why not have a quarter-final on Saturday, semi-final on Tuesday and leave a week for the finalists to get ready and do it?"

So, football chiefs - step away from the Quality Street and get to work improving the quality of the product here. McDermott has certainly given us all plenty of food for thought.