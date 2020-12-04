Glentoran boss McDermott takes swipe at Co Antrim chiefs, claiming "dinosaurs are running Jurassic Park"

McDermott blasts Co Antrim 'suits' and says Glens are done with Shield

Before the ToalsBet.com County Antrim Shield final against Larne, Glentoran manager Mick McDermott criticised County Antrim FA officials for playing the game on a Wednesday rather than Tuesday, allowing players less recovery time for tomorrow's league fixtures.

He also slammed them for hosting it at Seaview, which has an artificial surface like Larne's home ground, stating that the decider could have been played at a later date with fans present, adding that he considered pulling his team out of the competition.

On the night of the final, McDermott made eight changes to the side that won their previous game 5-1 against Dungannon Swifts and, in a hard fought but dull encounter, drew 0-0 with Larne, who won 4-3 on penalties.

Post match, McDermott stood by his explosive comments and, in an impassioned and hard hitting question and answer session, the Glens boss questioned the decisions of those running football here, outlined why he feels he is fighting for the game, players and fans and outlined his club's future attitude to the County Antrim Shield competition.

SB: What's your thoughts on the final Mick?

MM: It was disappointing to lose and congratulations to Larne. It's a final, and we wanted to win it, but the positives for us are that we put a team out against a full strength Larne side and we got what we wanted in terms of game minutes for players who haven't played in a long time and we got Mal Smith his first competitive game against a strong opponent.

We wanted to test him and see what he could do. I think he is going to be the best right back in this league down the road. He's only 19 and he is brilliant, but we haven't had the chance to put him in yet so to get Mal playing in a team that can hurt you in wide areas was fantastic.

I thought Joe Crowe was excellent as well, even though he missed a penalty.

Playing wise we got what we wanted out of it, but disappointed to lose.

SB: Was it always in your thoughts to play the team that you did?

MM: Apart from the Under-18s. Yes.

SB: Are you serious about the Under-18s?

MM: Absolutely because you have to test them as well, not to give a slap to anyone, just to give them a run.

The reality is that we are going to play four games in 11 days and have a 65-hour turnaround from now.

Playing on a Tuesday would have been an 89-hour turnaround, which is a different ball game. But when you have administrators who haven't a clue about sport science, recovery, rehab or nutrition, 65 hours or 65 days could be the same to them.

Premier League teams in England playing four games in 11 days with all their nutritionists, rehab experts, physios and medical staff wouldn't accept four games in 11 days, but somehow players in the Irish Premiership, who are trying to be full-time and strive towards that without one-tenth of the resources, are expected to play four games in 11 days, so we have to rotate.

A final should be two full strength teams going at it in front of fans.

Larne's Albert Watson contests a header with Glentoran's Rory Donnelly in Wednesday's County Antrim Shield final (Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

SB: So you are standing firm on your stance in the lead up to the Shield final?

MM: 100 per cent. Don't take my words to make a conflict. Take my words to raise questions of the people who make those decisions.

This is not about me. This is about football. This damages the game. This should have been a spectacle of two full strength teams going head to head at the Ballymena Showgrounds with 1,000 or 2,000 fans, and it would have been a brilliant game.

I'm not here to create conflict. I'm here to raise questions. If I have to do every week, I'll do it. I'm not here to make friends.

SB: You have been criticised for giving your opinion?

MM: This is not my opinion. If someone makes an objective football decision, put it on paper. Which gives the best opportunity to play the best team and play the best game of football? A 65-hour turnaround or an 89-hour turnaround? It's not my opinion. It's an objective football decision. My six-year-old would say 'I think that day would be better for it'.

SB: Does the flak bother you?

MM: Flak from who? Pundits that don't have a clue about recovery or sports science or administrators who don't have a clue about any of those?

Which one would give a better chance of a better football game? There is only one choice. This is not Mick McDermott's opinion. It's not your opinion. It's an objective fact. Subjective I think, I feel, we did this before, history, tradition. That's out the window. When the dinosaurs are running Jurassic Park, we are in trouble. When you let the dinosaurs loose in Jurassic Park, we are in trouble.

SB: So you feel Irish League football is in a dangerous place because of who's running it?

MM: The same administrators sit on that board and that board and that board and continue to make decisions. Someone has to challenge them, and if it has to be me, I'll do it, but I need support from other people.

I'm not here to create conflict but if I have to make a war every week, I'll do it for the betterment of football, to protect players, to protect the game. It's about the game, players and fans. It's not about men in suits sitting in offices making decisions. That's the problem.

SB: How do you feel about returning to Seaview to play Crusaders on Saturday?

MM: No problem. The league's the league, but I'll tell you where I won't be next year - in the big circus tent here.

SB: So you won't be in the County Antrim Shield next year?

MM: Not a chance. We're done with the County Antrim Shield.