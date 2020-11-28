Glentoran boss Mick McDermott explains 'lack of respect' comments over County Antrim Shield final scheduling

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says his plea for more 'respect' was not made with regard to himself but with all of the league's players and managers in mind.

In today's Belfast Telegraph, McDermott revealed that the club has considered withdrawing from Wednesday's County Antrim Shield final, in which they are due to take on Larne.

"When people show you no respect you have to speak up," he said.

Asked for an update on his feelings after his side dismantled Dungannon Swifts 5-1 for their first league win of the season on Saturday afternoon, McDermott explained his thinking.

"I don't talk about a lack of respect for Mick McDermott," he told BBC. "I'm talking about a lack of respect for the health and wellbeing of players.

"There's not a manager in this league that can defend the County Antrim FA moving a game due to cost-saving and convenience to a Wednesday night.

"The lack of respect is to the health and wellbeing of the players and to the event.

"Let's move to game to a date when fans are allowed.

"Scheduling the game on the same Wednesday night Manchester United play PSG - do we really believe fans are going to log in and watch a County Antrim Shield final when Manchester United are playing PSG?

"This is my point. Make decisions that are based around the health and wellbeing of the players, what's right for the players and clubs competing, not what is convenient for administrators. That is my point.

"I'm speaking out for all players. All managers in this league feel the same in terms of we need to be shown more respect. Don't make decisions based on convenience, don't make decisions based on cost-saving.

"We don't do that. My players are valuable. I won't risk them if I feel a decision has been made on a whim."

The County Antrim FA still do not deem it 'appropriate' to provide a response.

It is understood the game was scheduled for Wednesday evening to avoid a clash with Northern Ireland women's huge game at home to Faroe Islands on Tuesday, with an historic place in the Women's Euro 2022 play-off on the line.

As has been the case in previous seasons, costs were a barrier to staging the game at Windsor Park while the County Antrim FA confirmed last week that they would cover the costs of hosting the game and would forgo their 10% cut of semi-final revenue.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch would not be drawn on McDermott's comments on scheduling.

"We said we'd have played on Friday night if we needed to," he said. "It's a game we're really looking forward to. We have to enjoy this. There can't be any pressure on us. There's no point in getting to finals if you can't enjoy them."

Jay Donnelly scored twice in Glentoran's weekend win at the Oval, with Paul O'Neill, Robbie McDaid and Patrick McClean also on target.

Larne also earned a victory to lead into the final, David McDaid scoring twice in the win at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Elsewhere, Glenavon beat Crusaders 3-1 in a comeback success at Mourneview Park and Michael McCrudden scored a hat-trick in Cliftonville's 5-0 smashing of Portadown at Solitude.