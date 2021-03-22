Glentoran boss Mick McDermott warns of 'hard weeks up ahead' as Irish League intensity set to ramp up

Glentoran 3 Glenavon 1

Happy Glentoran boss Mick McDermott believes every game from now until the end of the season will have a cup final feel about it.

The East Belfast side stayed in touch with the league leaders following an undistinguished win over Glenavon at the Oval.

Although the Glens gifted their opponents the lead when Luke McCullough, under pressure from Matthew Fitzpatrick, headed into his own net, McDermott's boys came roaring back with goals from Jay Donnelly, who bagged a brace, and Dale Gorman.

Glentoran may still be a whopping 15 points off Danske Bank Premiership table-topping Linfield, but McDermott insists there will be plenty of drama and excitement ahead.

"Every match from now until the end of the season is going to be like a cup final," said McDermott. "The intensity of the games will really ramp up once we go into April and get close to May.

"Every game is important, they are all three points, but it's only natural the importance will be cranked up because teams will be determined to close in on the European places.

"Then, the Irish Cup will be starting as well - and every one of those matches will be like a cup final. I predict two months of really intense football. Injuries will come and teams will struggle. There are going to be hard weeks up ahead."

Even though it was never a classic, McDermott was happy to get back on a winning track at the Oval after losing out against Ballymena United last time out.

He added: "I was happy with the overall 90 minutes, happy with three points and happy that some boys got some good minutes on the pitch. It was nice to get back to winning ways again at the Oval. We hadn't been beaten here for over a calendar year up until the Ballymena game, so we've got to start again to make the place the fortress it has been.

"I thought we deserved the three points. We kept possession well and we dominated, we had complete control of the game. We were disappointed in the manner we conceded, but we hit back almost straight away, that was the good part."

If there was feeling of contentment in the home dressing room, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton wasn't so satisfied, claiming that Glentoran's third goal, seven minutes from time, should have been disallowed for offside.

"I just don't know how the goal was allowed to stand, he said.

"From where I was sitting, he (Donnelly) was at least five or six yards offside. Every single person in the ground saw he was offside. He was standing on the penalty spot when he hit the ball.

"We were still very much in the game, so it's frustrating when it's something so obvious that killed it for us.

GLENTORAN: Brown, Kane, McCullough, Bigirimana, Gorman, R Donnelly, McClean, McMenamin (McDonagh 80 mins), Plum (Clucas 65 mins), Marshall, J Donnelly. Unused subs: Coleing, Gallagher, Mitchell, Crowe, Marron.

GLENAVON: Hyland, Doyle, Purkis (McCaffrey 56 mins), Hall, Snoddy (Moorehouse 56 mins), Harmon, O'Connor (Norton 73 mins), Fitzpatrick, McCloskey, Singleton, Garrett. Unused subs: Byrne, Douglas, Taylor, Rea.

Referee: Christopher Morrison.

Man of the match: Dale Gorman.

Match rating: 5/10