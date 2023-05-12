Glentoran boss Rodney McAree has urged David Jeffrey to stay in football

The 60-year-old announced earlier in the week that he was stepping down as manager of Ballymena United after seven years in charge.

His decision came off the back of the Sky Blues’ Irish Cup Final (4-0) defeat by Crusaders, although it is believed the Jeffrey would have still walked away, win, lose or draw.

He is one of the most decorated managers in history of the local game, having pocketed a staggering 31 trophies in a golden 17-year spell with Linfield.

“You don’t want to lose David Jeffrey from the game,” said McAree.

“Or, you don’t want to lose David Jeffrey from the Irish League. You want to see him involved in some sort of capacity, whether it’s managerial, media or whatever it may be.

“I always go back to the League Cup Final when I was with Dungannon Swifts when we beat Ballymena United (in 2018). There was something extra-special about it for me because it was David Jeffrey in the opposing dugout.

“For me, in terms of my era in Irish League football, he’s the greatest-ever manager. What he has achieved in the game is phenomenal. I have the greatest respect for him. He’s a great manager but also a great person.

“I suppose David deserves a little bit of a break as well because he’s been involved with in the game for most of his 60 years, as player, coach and manager . . . and also newspaper pundit. I don’t know the ins and outs of his decisio. He has obviously stepped away from football for the right reasons.

“He’s felt it was the right time for him . . . he’s made good decisions over the duration of his career. He’s made the right choices most of the time, so hopefully, this is the right choice for David.”