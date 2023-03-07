Glentoran boss Rodney McAree left hoping for an end of season ‘miracle’

Rodney McAree has challenged his players to show their hunger

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree says it would take a “miracle” for his side to fight for the Premiership title but his greatest challenge is picking the players up off the floor and getting them to show some hunger.

The Glens are licking their wounds after an Irish Cup Quarter-Final defeat at Crusaders which torpedoed hopes of silverware this season. McAree’s men went out of the tournament with a whimper after failing to land a glove on the Cup holders.

The east Belfast side have the opportunity to shake off some of that frustration when they resume their League campaign at Carrick Rangers tonight, but they sit a whopping 16 points behind table-topping Larne, having played two games fewer.

A turbulent campaign which has seen a change of manager is rekindling memories of last season’s heartbreak which was also sparked by poor performances.

McAree was critical of his players for lacking hunger and desire against the Crues and he is demanding a response in their remaining Premiership clashes, with a European place still up for grabs.

“I still believe that we can finish as high up the table as we want to, but we are not going to win it,” he admitted.

“In my opinion, we are definitely not going to catch Larne unless a miracle happens and we can manage to win every match.

“I think we are capable of finishing much higher up the table, how high will be determined by the players’ attitude.

“We have a tough one coming up and we will find out a lot about our changing room.”

Glentoran have a strong squad on paper but on too many occasions that has not been reflected on the pitch.

“We have conceded poor goals and that needs to change,” continued McAree.

“You have to do your jobs properly and we need to massively improve in many areas.

“The challenge is there for us to get the players going again, they need to be stronger mentally.

“I think the boys work hard but I know they can do so much more. I’d like to see more leadership, hunger and determination.”

“I think we got into good areas in the second half against Crusaders but our final ball or delivery was non-existent.

“When we had opportunities to put the ball into the box, we put it behind the goal.

“We lacked energy and a willingness to get into the box to put them under pressure.

“It’s a collective responsibility — I don’t think we are defending or attacking well enough.”

One positive amid the gloom for the Glens boss was the performance of teenager Aaron Wightman, who impressed after springing off the bench at Seaview.

“Aaron Wightman was brilliant when he came on and if he could speak up a bit more, he would be knocking my door asking for more game time,” said McAree.

“He’s a quiet lad but confident and I felt his contribution when he came on was brilliant.

“He’s a really good lad and hopefully he will be in the under-19s squad as well, although we may be without him for a game.

“Aaron is a great lad to work with and he did really well when he came on but collectively, me need to see massive improvement.”