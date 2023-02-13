Glentoran boss Rodney McAree tables Big Two masterplan

Coleraine 2 Glentoran 2

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree insists he is savouring his first Big Two derby as a manager following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Coleraine.

The Glens had fallen behind to Dean Jarvis’ finish on 24 minutes but responded before the break as a dangerous free-kick from Bobby Burns forced Aaron Jarvis to direct into his own goal.

McAree turned to his bench, and it paid off with eight minutes remaining when Conor McMenamin let fly with an unstoppable effort to give the visitors the lead.

However, the east Belfast outfit would be denied a fifth straight win, as Matthew Shevlin showed predatory instincts to make it 25 goals for the season.

After that late setback, McAree is turning his attentions to the arrival of Linfield to The BetMcLean Oval.

“It’s going to be tight but hopefully we are close enough to still be in the mix and have a bit of a rattle,” said McAree who learned last night of Paddy McClean’s decision to leave the club and retire from football.

“We have to concentrate on winning as many games as we can. Coming to the Showgrounds and getting a 2-2 draw isn’t a bad result but other clubs will think it’s a perfect result for them as two teams have dropped two points.

“We have to try and get back to winning ways at home to Linfield on Tuesday night.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There will be a good crowd, a good atmosphere and a local derby. Sometimes form goes out the window when you talk about a local derby, especially a Big Two clash.

“Both teams are going into it in good form so hopefully it’ll be a good spectacle for the supporters and we get three points.”

McAree was also thankful for the trust shown in him to take the reins and the chance to succeed Mick McDermott in the hotseat.

“I have got my smile back but I loved working alongside Mick McDermott and Paul Millar,” he stressed. “I really enjoyed it and am thankful for the opportunity they have given me. I’m thankful for the confidence they have put in me to do this. I was itching to get back into management and I’m glad I got offered an opportunity here.

“You get to sleep at a reasonable hour but you’re up very early.”

Coleraine drop down to fifth in the table but boss Oran Kearney warned his side won’t go away lightly.

“We’ve got to keep punching,” he said. “They had 18 players here today and another seven or eight who didn’t make the squad, whilst we had a 17 and an 18-year-old on the bench. Everyone who turned up today expected us to give it a rattle and a right go, and we did, and we will continue to do it.

“We have a great changing room, a great spirit about us at this point in time and we want to tap into that.

“The key thing is that it’s business time and there’s 33 points available.

“The question is how many of those 33 can we get between now and the end of the season which will dictate how our campaign goes.

“We have to target it, we’ve got to bounce off the back of this and pick up three points.”

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, Brown (Lynch 27), A Jarvis (Fyfe 85), Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott.

Subs not used: Doherty, Mullan, McCrudden, Carlin, McLaughlin.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane (Singleton 70), McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Plum 78), McCartan (R Donnelly 78), Marshall, J Donnelly, Devlin, McGinn, Uzokwe (McMenamin 57).

Subs not used: Webber, Crowe, Wightman.

Referee: Christopher Morrison

Man of the match: Terry Devlin

Match rating: 7/10