Glentoran boss Warren Feeney: Referees chief Mike Riley admitted officials made the wrong decision at The Oval

Warren Feeney said he was pleased after getting a call from Mike Riley

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney says it was ‘refreshing’ to receive a call from the Irish FA’s new Head of Refereeing Mike Riley concerning a controversial decision during Friday’s Premiership defeat for the east Belfast outfit at home to Larne.

The champions won 2-1 at the Bet McLean Oval but before the deadlock was broken by the visitors in the second half, Glens defender Aidan Wilson had a goal ruled out for offside in the first period having turned in the rebound after Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson saved a header from Jay Donnelly.

It was a decision that left Feeney mystified and salt was rubbed into the wound with Larne going on to take the three points.

On the day of his appointment last week ex-Premier League official Riley said he wanted to foster good relationships with Irish League bosses and Feeney welcomed the fact that communication lines had been opened.

Feeney claimed that Riley agreed with him that the offside call for Wilson’s ‘goal’ was the wrong one.

“It was refreshing to get a call from Mike Riley about what happened in Friday’s match,” said Feeney, whose team go to Loughgall on Tuesday evening.

“We both agreed that the linesman got it wrong in the first half in relation to the offside for our disallowed goal.

“I had a great conversation with Mike. He comes from a Premier League background, is a very experienced referee and he is determined to improve standards in Northern Ireland. I think everyone in the Irish League can work with that.”