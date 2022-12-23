Glentoran can defy recent form and taste Boxing Day delight against Big Two rivals Linfield, says Rhys Marshall

Glentoran defender Rhys Marshall has admitted the club is going through a tough period but he believes they are still capable of flooring Linfield on Boxing Day.

David Healy’s champions will go to the BetMcLean Oval on Monday with the greater confidence and momentum after winning five of their last six Danske Bank Premiership games.

During that run, they have also knocked the Glens out of the County Antrim Shield and BetMcLean Cup. Mick McDermott’s side have hit a rough spell after making a convincing start and have won just one of their last six League clashes.

“It is always a massive game and, although we have been on a bad run, in the big games you know anything can happen,” said Marshall.

Former Glenavon ace Marshall is banking on form counting for little in the heat of a Boxing Day scrap.

The Glens’ latest setback was a 1-0 Premiership defeat at Cliftonville on Tuesday night.

Kris Lowe scored a deflected winner to lift the Reds up to second in the table.

Glentoran stay in fifth spot and it’s now just one win in eight games for McDermott’s men, who are struggling to find a ruthless touch without injured Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin.

Shay McCartan’s suspension also hurt the Glens but other players now need to step up to the mark.

“We started very well but have hit a bad patch,” admitted Marshall.

“We just have to keep our heads and work hard until we get out of it.

“A few games were called off due to the weather and it’s been stop-start.

“It’s a busy schedule due to the postponements and the squad size has to count.

“Every team has players missing but we have one of the biggest squads in the League so the guys need to perform when they have to.”

A Boxing Day win over Linfield could be just the medicine Glentoran need to return to full health.

Although they have played two games fewer than leaders Larne, they have fallen nine points behind the Invermen and need to stop the rot.

Linfield, who defeated struggling Dungannon Swifts 4-0 at Windsor Park on Saturday, have rediscovered their swagger after a lacklustre opening to the season which followed their dose of European heartbreak.

“The quality of players in the League has got bigger and better. More games are being broadcast on television and the game is getting better,” added Marshall, who is closing in on 100 appearances for the Glens.

“The Boxing Day game will be sold out and a brilliant atmosphere.

“When I was at Glenavon the Boxing Day game was big, then you come here and it’s another level up.

“It was a massive game last year and although we are on a bad run, in the big games you know anything can happen.”

The former Shamrock Rovers defender knows the Glens need to dig deep and come out fighting over the festive period.

All players, regardless of their ability, can suffer from a lack of confidence but in these testing times character and mental toughness need to come to the surface.

At one stage the Glens looked like being the team to catch in the title race, now they are facing a fight to remain in contention and prevent the leaders from drifting out of sight.

“The Big Two is the biggest game in the League and if we can win that one we can go into the New Year with renewed confidence,” said Marshall.

“It’s a wide open title race with Larne leading the charge.

“There’s not a lot between the teams and in the New Year you hope to push on.

“The Glens haven’t won the title in a long time but the bigger picture is we want to progress as a club.

“There is a lot of pressure but we are doing the best we can and our aim is to win trophies and League titles.”