Glentoran can put things right after last year’s Play-Off woe: Aaron McCarey

Terry Devlin has established himself with Glentoran this season — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey says the club can use bitter memories of last year’s European Play-Off nightmare as fuel to the fire this week.

Four goals from substitute Ronan Hale helped Larne recover from 2-0 down to defeat Glentoran 4-2 after extra time in a dramatic Play-Off Final at the BetMcLean Oval.

Patrick McClean’s 74th-minute red card rattled the home side and Hale struck in the 74th, 82nd, 99th and 121st minutes to break Glens’ hearts.

After another roller coaster campaign, the east Belfast side are left scrambling again for a European place at the end of the season that started in scintillating fashion but ended trophy-less.

Rodney McAree’s side may have home advantage for tonight’s Semi-Final with Glenavon but they are struggled to put away the Lurgan Blues this season.

The title challenge hit the buffers during a harsh winter which saw Mick McDermott step down as manager.

But towards the end of the season Glentoran threatened to sneak into the runner-up spot and they head into the European showdowns with renewed belief and confidence.

The Play-Offs have not been kind to Glentoran, who have lost the three finals they have played in but McCarey feels past heartbreak will provide further motivation.

“At the start of every season European football is the minimum target and we now have the opportunity to achieve that,” said the former Cliftonville stopper.

“We are disappointed with aspects of the season, especially after the good start we made but we can finish strongly and achieve something that was a target from the start.

“Last year’s Play-Off experience was disappointing but the hurt from back then has to add fuel the charge this year as we look to put that right. Lessons have been learned from those experiences and hopefully we can show that this week.”

During his time with Dundalk, McCarey tasted Europa League group stage action, making his debut against Rapid Vienna at the Allianz Stadion.

“There are only four European places and probably seven teams looking for it,” added the 31-year-old.

“Some will miss out and you don’t want to be one of those sides as European football is a big prize for the player and club.

“It’s a great experience, testing yourself against different opposition and experiencing different countries.

“I was lucky to reach the Europa League group stages with Dundalk which was a fantastic achievement and I’m hoping for more opportunities.

“The group stages have to be the goal for our teams. The League has progressed rapidly and Linfield came very close last summer.

“I think it will happen in the near future and it would be brilliant for the League, it would raise it’s profile even higher.”

Glentoran have failed to win against the Lurgan Blues in the three meetings between the sides this season but they have several players in form including Niall McGinn and Terry Devlin.

“Everyone knows Glenavon are a very well organised team. Gary Hamilton has done a great job there and they are very dangerous opponent, especially when they are fighting for something,” said McCarey.

“You have to give them the respect they deserve. They have been knocking on the door of Europe and we will treat this like any other game, it’s one we need to perform in if we want to win.

“Terry (Devlin) has done really well this year, he has been like a breath of fresh air for us. He has come in and applied himself really well. He’s a dedicated professional who works really hard and he has grasped his opportunity with both hands.

“He has made a name for himself this year.”