Glentoran can set up all-Ireland showdown against St Pat’s if they clear first Euro hurdle

Tiernan Lynch and Larne will face Molde if they see off HJK Helsinki in the Champions League qualifiers

Irish League sides have learned who they will face in the second qualifying round in their European journeys should they progress, and there’s a potential all-Ireland battle between Glentoran and St Patrick’s Athletic in the Europa Conference League.

If Warren Feeney’s side can see off Gzira United from Malta and St Patrick’s Athletic conquer Luxembourg side F91 Diddeleng, then it’s game on.

Premiership winners Larne, who will face HJK Helsinki in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, will come up against Norwegian side Molde if they find a way past the Finnish champions over two legs.

Should Tiernan Lynch’s side be unsuccessful against Helsinki, they will face either Ballkani (Kosovo) or Ludogorets (Bulgaria) in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

In the Main Path of the Europa Conference League, Linfield know they will face Polish side MKS Pogon Szczecin if they can overcome Albanian opposition FK Vllaznia.

Irish Cup winners Crusaders will be reunited with Rosenborg if they can conquer Finnish side Haka Valkeakoski.

Stephen Baxter’s side were drawn against Rosenborg two years in a row in Europa League qualifying a decade ago.

The second qualifying round ties are scheduled to take place on July 27 and August 3.

Shamrock Rovers will face a huge clash against back-to-back Danish League champions FC Copenhagen should they progress to the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Hoops will come up against the winners of the preliminary round over two legs next month, and should they make it through will face Copenhagen.

The club, based in the Danish capital, made it to the Champions League group stages last term, and held winners Manchester City to a scoreless draw last October before finishing bottom of their group.

However, if the Hoops are defeated in their first round tie, they will face KÍ Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) or Ferencváros (Hungary) in the Conference League second qualifying round.

Elsewhere in Conference League qualifying, FAI Cup champions Derry City will meet Kups Kuopio (Finland) in the second round should they beat HB Tórshavn (Faroe Islands).

Dundalk will face a second round date with the winner of KA Akureyri (Iceland) and Connah’s Quay Nomads (Wales) if they defeat Bruno’s Magpies (Gibraltar).

EUROPEAN DRAWS

Champions League Second Qualifying Round HJK Helsinki/Larne v Molde Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Linfield or KF Vllaznia v MKS Pogon Szczecin (Poland); Haka Valkeakoski or Crusaders v Rosenborg (Norway); HB Tórshavn or Derry City v Kups Kuopio (Finland); Gzira United (Malta) or Glentoran v F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg) or St Patrick’s Athletic.