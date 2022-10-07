Glentoran celebrate 140th birthday in style with five-star display against Carrick

Shay McCartan last night helped light the candles on Glentoran’s birthday cake by producing a superb showing against Carrick Rangers at the BetMcLean Oval.

The east Belfast club was celebrating its 140th anniversary to the day, and they did it with a bit of panache.

Defender Aidan Wilson, Jay Donnelly, McCartan, Conor McMenamin and Paddy McClean were on the score sheet as Mick McDermott’s boys hardened their challenge at the top end of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

They haven’t had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009, during the reign of the late Alan McDonald, but things could be about to change — they are now up to second in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Glentoran are now unbeaten in 10 games, and they have won the last nine. Even more impressive is the fact they have conceded merely one goal.

After the six-goal hammering of Warrenpoint Town in the League Cup in midweek, McDermott was forced into one change with goalkeeper Oliver Webber handed a competitive debut, replacing Aaron McCarey.

Rangers chief Stuart King made wholesale changes to the side that crashed 6-0 to Cliftonville, drafting in goalkeeper Ross Glendinning, Steven Gordon, Andy Mitchell, Emmett McGuckin, Curtis Allen and Lloyd Anderson.

The Glens had their foot on the gas right from the off.

Hrvoje Plum’s in-swinging corner from the left forced Glendinning into action after only three minutes, the big goalkeeper going full-length to punch clear before Jay Donnelly blasted a great chance over the top following great work on the left by McCartan.

But McDermott’s team did forge ahead on 15 minutes. Jay Donnelly was hauled down by a clumsy challenge from Reece Glendinning and, when Plum whipped in the free-kick, Wilson got up above everyone else to power home with a flick of his head.

The supporters were still in full voice when they struck again nine minutes later.

This time, Bobby Burns slipped a delicious pass into the path of Jay Donnelly, who drilled into the bottom corner.

It was over as a contest on 27 minutes. Ruaidhri Donnelly orchestrated the move on the left before finding skipper Marcus Kane, who teed up McCartan and his shot fizzed past a startled Glendinning.

Ruthless Glentoran struck again seconds before the break. The Donnelly brothers, Ruaidhri and Jay, combined on the left before the latter pulled the ball back for Northern Ireland ace McMenamin, who buried his shot which went into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

The theme continued after the restart with Ruaidhri Donnelly’s shot crashing back off a post before Jay Donnelly sent Burns into the box, but with only Glendinning to beat, he could only drag his shot wide.

McClean added the icing to the birthday cake 16 minutes from time when he got onto the end of another precision cross from Plum and his header zoomed into the bottom corner.

GLENTORAN: Webber, Kane (Devlin 46), Wilson, Burns, McCartan, Marshall, J Donnelly (Purkis 65), R Donnelly, McClean, McMenamin (Roy 65), Plum (Singleton 75).

Unused subs: Murray, Crowe, L Donnelly.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor (Stewart 65), Gordon, Mitchell, McGuckin, Allen, Kalla (McKiernan 62), Reece Glendinning (Buchanan-Rolleston 84), Tilney (Cherry 46), Anderson (Gillen 65).

Unused subs: Hogg, Waite.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare).

Man of the match: Shay McCartan

Match rating: 7/10