Glentoran chiefs stood their ground and got the fee we deserved for Conor McMenamin, says Warren Feeney

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney believes that his team got a good deal in letting Conor McMenamin depart for St Mirren

Warren Feeney stated that he’s proud of the way Glentoran fought to get the transfer fee they deserved for Conor McMenamin.

The Glens boss insisted that the club’s size and stature was made clear during the negotiations with St Mirren.

Glentoran knocked back two bids from the Scottish Premiership side before accepting an offer of £125,000 plus £75,000 in add-ons, with £30,000 of the transfer fee going to Cliftonville, who included a sell-on clause in the deal that took the winger from Solitude to The BetMcLean Oval in 2021.

After a few weeks of discussions, the Northern Ireland attacker has agreed a two-year deal with the Paisley team, who hold the option of a further year.

Feeney insists the club’s firm stance on the 27-year-old showed they weren’t prepared to be pushed into a corner.

“Full credit to Glentoran for standing their ground on it, and they got what they wanted,” said the former Linfield manager.

“It’s fantastic news for Conor. I only had a short time with him at the club but I wish him all the best.

“He wanted his move, it is a chance for him to go and prove himself at a good level.

“It’s good business by Glentoran as well and shows what a big club they are, as they can stand and fight for the right amount they want.

“At the end of this, we move on and it’s football.”

Feeney, who took on his new role last month, has been denied the opportunity to work with McMenamin in the Irish League but he isn’t feeling upset.

Rodney McAree’s successor knew the forward wanted to test himself in Scotland and was focused on securing a switch across the water.

“I’m not disappointed with the way things have developed,” said the former Welling United and Ards chief. “I had it in my mind I would need replacements, as when players want to leave, they will eventually go.

“You have to go again. All players are hard to replace at times but there is still good quality in our squad and we will strengthen.

“Conor made it clear that he wanted to go and we would not stand in his way. It needed to be right for the club and a deal has been done.

“We move forward with the good group we have.”

Feeney believes that McMenamin can sparkle in Scotland’s top-tier and views it as a move that can benefit the Northern Ireland set-up going forward.

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s a huge step up for Conor – you have Rangers and Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are strong but I think the top teams in the Irish League could hold their own in Scotland’s top division,” continued the former Northern Ireland striker.

“They are good clubs but the way our game is progressing is exciting.

“Players are enjoying a full-time environment and some, like Niall McGinn, have come back to the league and enjoy being part of it.

“Conor has enough quality in this game to succeed there and it’s also good for Northern Ireland.

“Michael (O’Neill) will be happy and confident that Robbo (Stephen Robinson) and Diarmuid O’Carroll can get the best out of him and his international career can remain on track.”