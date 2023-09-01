Glentoran closing in on transfer deadline day deal for former Wimbledon striker

Warren Feeney is close to bringing in a new player

Oval boss Warren Feeney has been looking to strengthen his attacking options and has looked to the 20-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front line.

Fisher made his debut for Wimbledon in the League Cup in 2022 and became a free agent at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, Coleraine are seeking to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day, Linfield fans are hoping their club recruit a defender and Larne have enquired about Ballymena United’s Sean Graham, who was previously a target for Cliftonville.

Earlier this week the champions completed the signing of Mexican centre-back Jaziel Orozco and right back Kieran Lloyd on a short term loan deal from Wigan. The previous week Tiernan Lynch’s team snapped up ex-Celtic and Hibs midfielder Scott Allan.