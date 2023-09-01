Glentoran closing in on transfer deadline day deal for former Wimbledon striker
Glentoran are set to sign former AFC Wimbledon forward David Fisher.
Oval boss Warren Feeney has been looking to strengthen his attacking options and has looked to the 20-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front line.
Fisher made his debut for Wimbledon in the League Cup in 2022 and became a free agent at the end of last season.
Elsewhere, Coleraine are seeking to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day, Linfield fans are hoping their club recruit a defender and Larne have enquired about Ballymena United’s Sean Graham, who was previously a target for Cliftonville.
Earlier this week the champions completed the signing of Mexican centre-back Jaziel Orozco and right back Kieran Lloyd on a short term loan deal from Wigan. The previous week Tiernan Lynch’s team snapped up ex-Celtic and Hibs midfielder Scott Allan.