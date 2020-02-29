Glentoran coach backs referee over 'stone wall penalty' award after Crusaders see red

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/02/20 Glentoran v Crusaders Irish Cup Quarter Final Crusaders complain to the ref after todays game at the Oval in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran coach Kieran Harding has backed the decision of referee Andrew Davey to award the spot kick that led to an 88th minute winner at the Oval.

Robbie McDaid slotted home to beat Crusaders 2-1 in the Irish Cup quarter-final after his cross had been blocked by Jarlaith O'Rourke.

Davey initially signalled for a corner kick to be taken but, after consulting his team, which included fourth official Raymond Crangle, changed his mind and pointed to the spot.

Crusaders were far from happy and players remonstrated with Davey after he awarded the penalty.

Jordan Forsythe would go on to be sent off for pushing a ball-boy in his haste to restart play in injury time and after the final whistle, Crusaders keeper Gerard Doherty and either Jordan Owens or Stephen Baxter were dismissed after confronting the referee.

"It was a stone wall penalty," said Harding, whose claim was backed up by TV footage of the incident. "The defender had his arm up and stopped the ball going into the box. It's a definite penalty.

"Andrew Davey might have been in a difficult position to see it. I don't know who made the call but they made the right call. I know Crusaders were unhappy at who made the call but the issue is the right call was made. It was a stone wall penalty kick.

"Crusaders were heated and upset at a number of things but all I can do is congratulate our players. They kept their nerve and deserved the win."

Crusaders had led through Jamie McGongle's first half effort although Glens captain Marcus Kane found the bottom corner with a snapshot after the break to level and set up the late drama.

Harding praised attacking duo Ruaidhri Donnelly and Navid Nasseri for their part in the win.

"Ruaidhri was outstanding," he said. "He occupied them the whole game. His link-up play, his touch, his heading ability - it was and outstanding peformance. It was just a pity he didn't get the goal he deserved.

"Nasseri for us was a handful and has been against every team he has faced. He's an outstanding talent. He made us tick today. He created numerous opportunities.

"We could have won this game three or four, largely because of him and Donnelly."

Glentoran will now play Donnelly's former side Cliftonville in the semi-final on either March 27/28.