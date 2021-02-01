Glentoran complete swap deal for Conor McMenamin on busy Irish League deadline day

Larne miss out as striker makes return to The Oval while O'Neill joins Reds

Glentoran staged a smash and grab raid to beat Larne to Cliftonville striker Conor McMenamin's signature just before the Irish League transfer window closed last night.

Larne felt they had a strong chance of bringing the 25-year-old to Inver Park but the Glens tabled a bigger cash plus player offer to win the race for the versatile attacking player.

It marks a return to The Oval for McMenamin who had a spell with the club in the 2015-16 season under manager Eddie Patterson before joining Warrenpoint Town and then Cliftonville.

Glens striker Paul O'Neill moves to the Reds as part of the deal.

Cliftonville didn't want to part company with the Downpatrick man but they understood his desire to play full-time football.

Larne thought McMenamin was going to be reunited with Tiernan Lynch who worked with him at Glentoran as a coach but the east Belfast side arrived late with a more lucrative offer.

Glens boss Mick McDermott said: "We are excited to secure the signature of Conor, arguably the hottest property in the league at this time.

"Conor had multiple offers during this window, and it shows the direction Glentoran are headed when we can attract a player of this quality." On O'Neill's departure, McDermott added: "Paul has sought a new challenge where he desires to play on a more consistent basis. That is football, the ball always rolls forward and players move on."

Larne chairman Gareth Clements said: "We thought we had agreement with the club and player but our card was trumped by Glentoran."

Crusaders signed goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey from Glenavon on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"I am obviously delighted to join Crusaders. I am ready to join the group and give my best to Crusaders now," said Tuffey.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary Hamilton and Glenavon for everything over the last six years that I have been there."

Dungannon Swifts brought in 36-year-old former Derry City and Crusaders striker Rory Patterson. Nathaniel Ferris also makes a return to Dungannon in a loan deal from Championship side Loughgall.

Cliftonville winger Thomas Maguire has joined Warrenpoint Town on loan until the end of the season.

Ballymena United striker Cathair Friel has joined Carrick Rangers for an undisclosed fee until the end of the season when he will link up with Coleraine.