Glentoran consider swoop for former Linfield scoring ace

Eetu Vertainen was Linfield's leading scorer last season and could be on Glentoran's wishlist

Glentoran could make a move for former Linfield striker Eetu Vertainen before the Premiership season starts.

The Finnish striker is a free agent after being deemed surplus to requirements by Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old’s last club was Linfield and he left Windsor Park at the end of his loan spell.

Vertainen linked up with David Healy’s side in early 2022 and agreed a season-long loan in June last year. He was Linfield’s leading marksman last season with 19 goals.

If Vertainen joins the east Belfast side he will follow in the footsteps of Cammy Palmer who also featured for the Blues last season.

Experienced striker Eoin Bradley, meanwhile, has joined Portadown following a second spell with Glenavon.

“I’ve been a big admirer of Eoin for a long time, he’s been a constant thorn in my side watching him for many years,” said Ports boss Niall Currie.

“He’s a winner and I think he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.”