Glentoran could be hit with bill of £30k if they are unsuccessful in appeal to be reinstated to Irish Cup

The bell has sounded for round three and today will be the latest battle in a dispute which could leave Glentoran with a legal bill above £30,000 or the Irish Cup in danger of collapse.

Glentoran’s arbitration case over their expulsion from the Irish Cup will be heard today and the result will reverberate around the Irish League football.

The Glens, fuelled by a sense of injustice, feel they have a case and clubs are entitled to request arbitration. But without game changing new evidence being brought to the table, observers have questioned how the east Belfast side can taste victory.

After being thrown out for fielding Joe Crowe, who was ineligible, in the 1-0 quarter-final victory over Newry City, Oval chief Mick McDermott is following through his promise that the club would not go away quietly.

Glentoran lost their initial appeal to the Irish FA but they opted to fight on, leaving the semi-final between Ballymena United and Newry City on ice.

The Glens would certainly settle for the quarter-final to be replayed, an offer they previously made to the Irish FA which came to nothing.

And McDermott is a man who when he believes his cause his just, he will not back down or throw in the towel.

The case has shone a light on the inadequacies of the Irish FA’s COMET system but, while there is recognition of it’s shortcomings, the Association have been unable to look beyond the reality that a rule has been broken.

If Glentoran lose their legal fight, it will cost them in the region of tens of thousands of pounds.

Donaghadee Football Club were left with costs to pay after they failed in their bid to have the decision to curtail the 2019-20 Northern Amateur Football League season overturned.

An independent arbitration firm found in favour of the Irish FA in a case brought against it by the club.

In its report, Sport Resolutions said there was “no error of law” on the part of the league and that all the club’s claims for relief were dismissed.

Donaghadee were ordered to pay the full costs of the arbitration hearing.

One Irish FA insider said: “This case could cost the Glens at least £30,000. The Irish FA is also likely to seek costs from Glentoran as they brought the case.”

Crowe was ineligible to play in the quarter-final because he had not served a three-match ban which he picked up while playing for the club’s reserve team.

By the time of the quarter-final, Glentoran’s second string had played three games since Crowe picked up the suspension, but one was an Intermediate Cup match – a competition for which the midfielder is not eligible due to the number of senior appearances he has made.

Glentoran will argue that the Irish FA has a duty of care to its clubs and the COMET system in unreliable, however the Association say that clubs “cannot and should not use COMET as a scapegoat for their decisions concerning a player’s eligibility”.

The IFA said “the Appeal Board understands that COMET is a platform designed to help with the administration of Association Football in this jurisdiction, it is by no means the gate keeper of a player’s eligibility.”

As well as arguing that the decision did not take into account the impact the decision will have on Glentoran, the club said the Challenge Cup Committee misdirected itself regarding the application and/or interpretation of the Intermediate Cup Rules, specifically Rule 13(iii) and that the IFA Football Regulations do not apply in general and Regulation 27 does not apply specifically to the Intermediate Cup Rules.

Rule 13(iii) states that a player is ineligible to play in an Intermediate Cup tie if he has “played more than 12 senior matches during the current season”.

The IFA said Glentoran contended that “the wording of Rule 13(iii) refers to a player having played full matches, i.e. not matches in which they have only appeared as a substitute or have been substituted before the end of the match, and rely on Law 7 of the Laws of the Game in this regard which provides that a match lasts for two equal halves of 45 minutes”.

“That is a matter that lies squarely with each club and is clearly set out in Article 15.5 of the IFA Disciplinary Code where it is stated: ‘Clubs shall be wholly responsible for ensuring that suspensions are served. It is each club’s responsibility to ensure the eligibility of their players for any match’.”

McDermott has also been emboldened by a recent arbitration case which the Irish FA lost.

In the summer of 2020, Cliftonville and Ballymena United requested arbitration after their appeal against suspensions coming into effect in Irish Cup semi-finals was rejected by the Irish FA Appeals Board.

Cliftonville were due to be without Jamie Harney for their semi-final clash with Glentoran and fellow defender Garry Breen for both the semi-final and potential final.

Ballymena United were set to have left-back Steven McCullough suspended for their semi-final against Coleraine while manager David Jeffrey faced a one-match touchline ban.

The clubs argued that the lengthy lay-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic negated the bans.

They argued that, under Article 15.3 in the IFA’s Disciplinary Code, a suspension will be deemed to have been served in any match that is abandoned, cancelled or voided, unless the fixture was halted due to the fault of the club in question.

The arbitration ruling from Sport Resolutions was in Cliftonville’s favour and the Irish FA was left with a legal bill.

Clubs are entitled to go to arbitration and McDermott clearly feels his side has been unfairly punished.

The Glens boss and the club were also successful when they won their appeal on the additional two-match suspensions imposed on defender Paddy McClean.

Given the financial implications, this arbitration move is a strategy that comes with risk, but another Irish League insider says the Glens must believe they have a chance of winning.

One Irish League official said: “I’m not sure how the situation is changed but when you have lawyers looking at rule books anything is possible.

“They obviously feel they have a case as this costs substantial money, you are talking tens of thousands.

“If you lose, you have other costs attached to it and it’s a fair bit of money.

“Glentoran must feel they have a really good chance and they have taken it to arbitration. They feel they have a way out and never say never. You just hope it is not detrimental to the game.”

Another question is if Glentoran’s case is dismissed at arbitration will that be the end of the matter?

The arbitration ruling is normally binding and should be the end of the dispute, even if the Glens or Newry want to continue the fight.