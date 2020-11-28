Glentoran could pull out of County Antrim Shield final over lack of respect, blasts Mick McDermott

Oval boss takes aim at County Antrim chiefs for showing his side 'no respect'

Mick McDermott has revealed that Glentoran are considering pulling out of Wednesday's County Antrim Shield final against Larne at Seaview.

Glens boss McDermott is fuming that the match is taking place on a Wednesday rather than the more traditional Tuesday meaning less recovery time for next Saturday's league games and he is none too happy with the venue because the Shore Road pitch has artificial grass, which is what Larne play on at Inver Park.

McDermott is concerned about the health and well being of both sets of players and cannot understand how the County Antrim FA Committee have handled the situation feeling that Glentoran have not been treated with respect.

Before the first round of the Shield, Ballymena United withdrew from the competition. Asked if the Glens had considered doing the same, McDermott admitted: "Yes we have."

He added that "at this point" they have decided not to withdraw but quizzed on if it could still happen just a few days before the final, the Oval boss stated: "Anything's possible. That's our prerogative. Ballymena withdrew. When people show you no respect you have to speak up."

It is understood that both clubs were originally informed last month that the Shield final would be played on Tuesday, December 1 before being told that it would take place one night later.

There will be a match going ahead at Seaview on Tuesday, with the Northern Ireland women's team playing the Faroe Islands in a European Championship qualifier.

When contacted about McDermott's comments and why the date and venue of the final were chosen, a County Antrim FA spokesperson deemed it "would not be appropriate for the Association to provide a response".

Meanwhile today at the Oval, Glentoran will aim to collect their first win of the league season at home to Dungannon Swifts and move off the bottom of the table.

The Glens were buoyed by a strong second half performance in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Linfield, in which new signing Jay Donnelly impressed.

McDermott said: "Jay has been brilliant the last few weeks. He is a talented player and we knew that when we signed him."