Glentoran crush Linfield at The Oval but Big Two clash overshadowed by ugly scenes

Glentoran 3 Linfield 0

Bobby Burns hit a deadly double to help shoot Glentoran back into title contention at the BetMcLean Oval, in a game that was spoiled when Glens players were hit with objects thrown from the terraces.

It was a message of intent by the East Belfast side, who have been rejuvenated since the arrival of new boss Rodney McAree, who replaced the controversial Mick McDermott. He stood down following a fans’ revolt which resulted in a car park protest after a depressing run of results.

The Glens are now unbeaten in five games since McAree moved into the hotseat and, if they win their three outstanding matches, they’ll be right back in the race for the Danske Bank Premiership title – they haven’t had their hands on the coveted piece of silverware since 2009.

Burns’ first half goal was fit to grace any occasion, almost ripping out the net with a rasping drive from distance. Defender Aidan Wilson then headed a second early in the second half to seal the deal before the little midfielder struck again.

But the game will be remembered for all the wrong reasons because when Burns rattled in his second of the night, Linfield fans hurled missiles on to the pitch at the City End of the ground, striking goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and skipper Marcus Kane, who both required treatment.

It caused a seven-minute stoppage and, at one point, referee Jamie Robinson seemed determined to take both teams off the pitch. He had a change of heart after consulting with his colleagues. However, it didn’t prevent the missiles from coming at regular intervals. No doubt the club will be reprimanded or the breach of discipline.

The result helped the Glens gain a little bit of sweet revenge as they had against their big rivals on their last two trips across town – the Blues triumphed on Boxing Day (1-0) and also in the League Cup (3-0) before that.

Both sides approached the game in good shape – the Glens pocketing a point at high-flying Coleraine – which marked the return from injury of star man Conor McMenamin - while Healy’s men racked up a crucial win against title rivals Cliftonville.

It was hardly surprising McAree drafted McMenamin in for his first start since his metatarsal problem – he replaced new signing from Derry City, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The Glens of course were missing defender Paddy McClean who rocked the club earlier this week by stating he was retiring from football at the age of 26 – although he is contracted to 2025.

Blues boss Healy again had new high-profile signing Kyle Lafferty up front, but he was forced into a reshuffle, handing starting shirts to Conor Pepper and Kyle McClean in place of the injured Dan Finlayson and Chris McKee.

Incredibly, it was Linfield’s 49th competitive game of the season.

It may have been St Valentine’s night, but both teams took it a little too far, there was hardly a bad tackle in a tepid first half, lit up with that special strike from Burns.

The Glens were gifted an opening chance after only four minutes when Sam Roscoe attempted to play the ball back to Chris Johns, which fell woefully short, giving Conor McMenamin a run a goal, but the alert goalkeeper rushed off his line to spare the big defender’s blushes.

Niall McGinn then gave the visiting defence an uneasy moment when he showed great feet on the left before trying his luck from distance, but his shot was high and wide.

McAree’s team threatened again just before the half-hour. McMenamin produced a little bit of magic on the right, twisting and turning Kirk Millar before drilling in a lot cross that was toe-poked wide by Shay McCartan, although the ball took a deflection off a defender.

McMenamin created yet another chance for the Glens seconds later when his cross was totally miskicked by Michael Newberry, presenting Jay Donnelly with the opportunity, but Johns was quickly out so paw clear.

Linfield had their first sniff of goal on 33 minutes. Joel Cooper cut the ball back to Lafferty, who curled in a 20-yard drive that fizzed just past the post, with Aaron McCarey scrambling across his line

But it was the home fans who were celebrating 60 seconds later. McCartan cut in from the left before producing a clever little back-heel to Burns, whose sizzling 25-yard shot arrowed into the top corner.

The Blues attempted to come back off the ropes. Lafferty was hauled down by skipper Marcus Kane and, when Millar whipped in the free kick, Newberry’s header grazed past the post.

Glentoran roared from the blocks after the restart and doubled their lead on 48 minutes – a goal that will give Johns nightmares.

He failed to get a fit to Burns’ hopeful cross from the right and Wilson got up to nod the ball into the empty net.

The Glens put the game to bed just after the hour. McMenamin was again the provider and, when the ball was nodded down by Wilson and Burns was there to sweep home.

After that it was one way traffic. Johns produced a wonder save to keep out a McMenamin lob before Newberry knocked hoofed a shot off the line by the same player.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Singleton 71), McCartan (R Donnelly 83), Marshall, J Donnelly, Devlin, McMenamin, McGinn (Plum 83).

Unused subs: Webber, Crowe, Plum, Wightman, Junior.

LINFIELD: Johns, Byrne, Newberry, Shields, Millar, McClean (A Clarke 58), Cooper (Haygarth 79), M Clarke, Mulgrew, Pepper (McDaid 58), Lafferty (Devine 79).

Unused subs: Hall, Palmer, McKay

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson.

Man of the match: Bobby Burns

Match rating: 7/10.