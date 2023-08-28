Glentoran defender Luke McCullough lauds rising standards across the Premiership

Glentoran defender Luke McCullough believes the Irish League is getting better on a yearly basis.

The 29-year-old is in a fair position to judge, having tasted action at the top level with Manchester United before joining Doncaster Rovers.

He signed for the east Belfast club in August 2020, but reckons the standard has grown enormously since his arrival.

“Even since I’ve come to the club, the standards have gone up massively,” said McCullough. “I’ve been here a few years, but it keeps getting better and better.

“More players are arriving from Scotland and England, which always helps the standard. It’s now an attractive prospect for overseas players.

“With clubs going full-time, the League is becoming more professional, I think that is reflected with the increase in attendances at most grounds. Everything is looking positive for the League, it’s really enjoyable to play in.”

McCullough has been a consistent performer under new boss Warren Feeney, but the big centre-back believes the Glens still more gears to climb.

“We have started well, but we have much more to come, to be honest,” he went on.

“We’ve got results at difficult enough venues, but we still could be a lot more convincing.

“Hopefully, that will come. We are obviously getting used to (Fuad) Sule and Cammy (Palmer) playing in the middle of the park. I think we are only going to get better.”

Glentoran’s early title credentials will be put to the test on Tuesday night when Stephen Baxter brings his in-form Crusaders across town.

“We’ve a tough week up ahead, the Crues on Tuesday and Cliftonville on Saturday,” added McCullough.

“We’ll not look any further than Tuesday.

“The Crues have started as well as any side in the League. We know they are strong, they signed well over the summer, and they’ll be tough to beat.

“They scored plenty of goals last week, so they are looking after their goal difference already. They are always a difficult side to beat.”

McCullough teamed up with his old sparring partner Paddy McClean in Friday night’s win at Ballymena United, where goals from Junior and Jay Donnelly secured three priceless points. It was McClean’s first start since coming back from retirement at the age of only 26.

With the likes of Ruaidhri Donnelly, Bobby Burns, Rhys Marshall, Aidan Watson, Harry Murphy and Sean Murray all sitting in the stands with injury, McClean received an earlier than expected call to resume first team duties.

“We have a lot of injuries, it’s incredible,” explained McCullough.

“Those boys would walk into any team in the League. Sometimes you think the squad is a bit light until you look at the guys who are sitting in the stand.

“When they come back, we’ll be stronger again. It’s like Paddy’s never been away. He’s come in and done well and helped keep a clean sheet, that’s all you can ask for.

“We formed a decent partnership in our first season together. We also have big Aidy (Wilson) to come back, so when everyone is fit and available, we are strong at the back which will help us going forward.

“I think we showed what the squad is all about at Ballymena, although we made it more difficult than it should have been. In saying that, it’s been a bit of a dodgy venue for us since I’ve come to the club.

“We have been beaten a few times, so you take any win you can get up there. We had a few decent chances in the first-half, we were a bit sloppy with the ball at times but, at the end of the day, we’d a clean sheet and three points, so we can’t have too many complaints.

“The Blues had to grind out a 1-0 win a few weeks ago, so it’s never an easy place to to. People will say Ballymena have no points on the board yet, but they are dogged, they stick in there and Jim (Ervin) has them battling for everything.

“I’m sure it won’t be long until they get their first win.”