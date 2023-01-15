Glentoran directors to ‘act decisively’ following unrest at The Oval

Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran will examine CCTV footage of the incidents that marred Saturday's game at The Oval.

Glentoran directors have promised to ‘act decisively’ following unrest at The Oval during and after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Larne.

During the game, there was a scuffle between Glentoran supporters in the East Belfast ground’s main stand. After the game around 100 spectators protested against manager Mick McDermott in the club car park.

PSNI officers arrived to help club stewards manage the situation, with the group of angry supporters eventually moved to outside the perimeter of the stadium and the gates closed.

In a statement, the club said: “The Directors of Glentoran recognise that our performances on the pitch have fallen below what is acceptable to the club and our fans. Our duty is to address this urgently.

“We understand the frustration and concerns. This does not however give anyone the right to break the law or make our ground an unsafe place for fans and officials. Incidents of violence, criminal damage and threats of harm occurred after yesterday's match that are totally unacceptable.

“Over the next few days, we will be reviewing CCTV footage and taking statements from people who were present. Where we find individuals involved in violence, threats of harm or criminal damage we will act decisively in the interest of our club, our fans, our volunteers and our employees.”