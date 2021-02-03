Glentoran 'dominated' game at Crusaders but must develop cutting edge, says Mick McDermott

A frustrated Mick McDermott challenged his side to rediscover their cutting edge after 'dominating' the game in their defeat to Crusaders on Tuesday evening.

Glentoran have now won only four of their 14 Danske Bank Premiership matches this season, after going down to an early Jordan Owens header at Seaview.

Losing at the north Belfast ground is certainly no shame. No Glens side has left the stadium victorious since 2011 and the hosts haven't tasted any sort of home defeat since Boxing Day 2019.

But it was the manner of the performance that left McDermott thinking on what could have been. Having dominated large swathes of possession, Hrvoje Plum's free-kick was the only shot that tested Crues debutant Jonny Tuffey while Robbie McDaid, Ruaidhri Donnelly and the Glens' own new signing Conor McMenamin all saw shot whistle off target.

"I'm disappointed with the result, obviously," reflected McDermott, speaking to Glentoran TV. "It proves what can happen in football; you can dominate possession, completely dominate the game except the first 10 minute spell but you can leave a place without the result.

"I thought we defended the set-piece poorly and we were punished for it. We know that. It's a hard place to come and dominate a game of football, we did that. But if you concede a poor goal and don't create enough chances and score one of those chances then you don't win matches. That's the story of the game."

With Jay Donnelly still suspended, McMenamin was put straight into the starting line-up just two days after joining the club.

"I thought he was excellent, but I thought all the players were excellent," said McDermott. "Rhys Marshall was excellent, Cricky (Chris Gallagher) was excellent. I thought everybody out there had a decent performance and the team performance was also good. To come to Seaview and dominate a Crusaders team the way they did; I don't think they had a chance outside the set-piece. I don't recall a chance that they had.

"That was a positive but if you don't create enough chances you don't win matches."

Next up for McDermott's side is what has become a box-office clash at home to Cliftonville, with McMenamin and the Reds' Paul O'Neill due to face their former clubs less than a week after their headline-grabbing transfers.

"We've got three games in a row at the Oval now so looking forward to getting home. It's always a better place to play," McDermott said.