Glentoran draw no comfort against 10-man Glenavon as title hopes suffer real blow

Glentoran 0 Glenavon 0

Rodney McAree’s Glentoran last night blew their chance of inching back into the title race at the BetMcLean Oval.

Although they totally bossed the game, it was 10-man Glenavon chief Gary Hamilton who was punching the air in delight.

It’s been a poor four days for the east Belfast side — they were beaten for the first time in eight games by Cliftonville at the weekend and then messed up when they had the opportunity of clawing back valuable points on the teams above them in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

But it was a valuable draw for the Lurgan Blues, who had to play the last 16 minutes with only 10 men having had Jordan Stewart — on loan from Linfield — dismissed after a flare-up.

Following that defeat in north Belfast, McAree was forced into a reshuffle due to a one-game suspension to skipper Marcus Kane and injuries to Ruaidhri Donnelly and benched Shay McCartan.

Jay Donnelly, James Singleton and Hrvoje Plum were drafted in.

After a home horror show against Newry, Hamilton made four changes, bringing in Matthew Snoddy, Aaron Rogers, Jack Malone and Sean Ward.

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown produced a wonder save after only six minutes, diving full length to keep out a point-blank header from Terry Devlin.

And the midfielder was presented with a similar opportunity nine minutes later but his header was again kept out by Brown.

Seconds later, Plum tried his luck with an acrobatic scissors kick that flashed wide, before substitute Junior — on for the injured Niall McGinn — produced a lovely back-heel to send Conor McMenamin into the left channel, but his low cross evaded the boot of Donnelly.

Devlin missed another glorious chance five minutes before the interval when he was picked out by Bobby Burns, but volleyed high and wide.

The visitors had to wait until first half injury time to get a sight of goal, but Malone failed to capitalise on a little piece of magic on the left from Stewart.

It was the visitors who carried the threat after the restart, with Matthew Fitzpatrick managing to hold off a challenge from Luke McCullough before rifling in a fierce shot that Aaron McCarey saved at the second attempt.

But normal service soon resumed with McMenamin working the oracle on the right before forcing Brown into a smart save and, in a similar move seconds later, he blasted wildly over.

The game erupted for all the wrong reasons 16 minutes from time when an ugly brawl broke out in front of the dugouts which resulted in Burns being booked for Malone being flattened. Malone and Glentoran sub McCartan were both booked before Stewart was given a straight red.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Wilson, Burns (Purkis 79), Marshall, Donnelly, Singleton, Devlin, McMenamin, Plum (McCartan 61), McGinn (Junior 22).

Unused subs: Webber, Murphy, Crowe, Wightman.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Doran, Rogers, Garrett (Baird 77), Malone, Ward, Stewart.

Unused subs: Matthews, O’Connor, Norton, Lynch, Prendergast, Bradley.

Referee: Ben McMaster

Man of the match: Rory Brown

Match rating: 6/10.