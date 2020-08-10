Glentoran duo were desperate to join Linfield but didn't move for money: Chairman speaks out on big transfers

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has rubbed salt into Glentoran's wounds by proclaiming that Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri were 'desperate' to cross the big two divide.

The duo swapped the Oval for Windsor Park on the first day of the transfer window, hours after Nasseri had played a key role in Glentoran's Irish Cup success.

The news came as a hammer-blow to the east Belfast side and prompted manager Mick McDermott to offer an explanation to supporters. He said that Nasseri's demands were 'well beyond what is reasonable' and went on to tell the BBC that he did what is 'morally right' in letting the duo leave the club.

"We can't have players who are possibly the highest paid in Irish League history in my dressing room while other players are making half of that," he said.

"We want to work within a framework that is fair and just, especially in these times when there are people outside struggling and losing their jobs.

"I don't think it is morally right for me to create that environment in my club. What other clubs choose to do - they have their budget and their way of doing things. That is not me being critical, it is merely an observation. It is none of my business what other clubs do."

However, Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has insisted that neither Pepper nor Nasseri were attracted to Windsor by financial incentives.

"We made our interest known to Glentoran and those deals were done very quickly," he told linfieldfc.com from Nyon, where the club are currently competing in the Champions League preliminary round.

"The players were so keen to come to Linfield but it was a very sensitive one. We didn’t want to upset another team’s preparation for the Irish Cup final so the club handled that in a very professional, sensitive way. It was very clear to me the players were desperate to come to Linfield and I think I need to put on record that players have come to Linfield because they want to be part of a successful team.

“They probably saw our exploits in Europe last year and know how successful we have been domestically so they are coming to be part of a successful team and to do well.

“There has been some ill-informed news put forward that players were coming to Linfield for financial reasons and that is not the case. A number of players have moved on and we wish them well. We’ve brought new players in and the have all fitted into our wage structure. Our budget, in terms of the team, is the same as it was last season so I can really put on record that these players will fit into our existing structure."

McGivern also claimed that the new players, including former Coleraine goalkeeper Chris Johns and ex Motherwell forward Christy Manzinga, potentially see Windsor Park as the best shop window to follow former Blues Paul Smyth and Joel Cooper into English football.

Linfield face Kosovan champions FC Drita in the final of the Champions League preliminary round tomorrow before a potential clash with Legia Warsaw next week.

In between, Stoke are set to play the Blues in a friendly at Windsor Park on Saturday, which is due to be held behind closed doors.

McGivern said he trusts that fans understand the current situation but that he hopes all supporters can be accommodated at Windsor Park for the proposed Premiership kick-off on October 17.

“There’s a lot of work to be done before then in risk assessments and seeing what numbers we can get in and how we use our stadia," he said. "We hope to get all our fans in for those game but that will require some work over the coming weeks and months.

“The Stoke game has come far too soon for that so unfortunately it will be behind closed doors.

“We saw the work that went into the Irish Cup final with a limited number of fans. The Irish FA put huge resources into that and it’s not possible for us to do that for a pre-season friendly game. That’s the reality of where we are."