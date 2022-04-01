Glentoran fail in bid to have Irish Cup expulsion overturned as appeal over Joe Crowe eligibility rejected by Irish FA

Glentoran's Joe Crowe played in their Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup quarter-final against Newry City when he was ineligible (David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Glentoran’s bid to be reinstated to the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup has failed after the Irish FA rejected their appeal against their expulsion from the tournament.

The Oval side were disqualified after it emerged that midfielder Joe Crowe was ineligible to play in their quarter-final against Newry City on March 5, the midfielder starting the 1-0 win.

Crowe was sent-off playing for Glentoran’s Reserves side against Linfield Swifts on February 14, earning him a three-game suspension which he thought he had served by sitting out an Intermediate Cup match.

However, as the 23-year-old was not eligible to play in the Intermediate Cup having played in 16 senior matches, the match did not apply towards his suspension, therefore he still had one more game to serve when he was named in the squad for the Irish Cup quarter-final.

Mick McDermott’s side appealed the decision on four separate grounds:

1. That the Committee misdirected itself regarding the application and/or interpretation of the Intermediate Cup Rules, specifically Rule 13(iii);

2. The IFA Football Regulations do not apply in general and Regulation 27 does not apply specifically to the Intermediate Cup Rules;

3. The decision does not deal with, either adequately or at all, the observations made by Glentoran regarding the COMET system;

4. The decision does not take into account the impact the decision will have on Glentoran.

However, the Appeals Board - chaired by Carley Shields and also consisting of Ciara McReynolds and Carla Dallas - dismissed all four points, with the outcome of the verdict being that Newry City remain in the competition and will take their place in the semi-finals, where they will face Ballymena United.

In regards to point two of Glentoran's appeal, the Appeals Board ruled that IFA Football Regulations and Regulation 27 do indeed apply to the Intermediate Cup under Rule 2 of the competition, which states: “The Competition shall be conducted under the Articles of Association (‘the Articles’), the Laws of the Game and these Rules.”

IFA Regulation 27 states that: “The word ‘play’ shall be understood to mean engage in a match or competition in which the number of players a side is more than five.”

The Board also determined that, under point four, the impact of their decisions on clubs "is not a consideration for the Committee when arriving at its decision", rather it should "only serve to highlight the care and due diligence that should be taken by the individual clubs to ensure the eligibility of their players when selecting them for particular matches".

In the case of the first point, Glentoran's argument was that Rule 13(iii), which states that a player may not compete in the Intermediate Cup if they have played in 12 games in a senior competition, only applies to 12 games where the player played the full match, however this was rejected the Committee as not the intention of the original drafting of the rule and that the duration the player was on the pitch during the game was not relevant.

The Appeal Board concluded that they were "satisfied that Rule 13(iii) cannot only mean that a player is ineligible if they have played more than 12 full matches".

The final point, with regards to the COMET system, was also dismissed, with the Appeals Board pointing out Article 15.5 of the IFA Disciplinary Code where it is stated: “Clubs shall be wholly responsible for ensuring that suspensions are served. It is each club’s responsibility to ensure the eligibility of their players for any match.”

The Appeals Board added in its report that "clubs cannot and should not use COMET as a scapegoat for their decisions concerning a player’s eligibility", while also stating that they would be making no further comments on Glentoran's "allegations against the IFA of breach of contract and breach of duty of care".

There will be no financial fine imposed on the unsuccessful request, despite the Committee asking for one to be, as the Appeals Board determined the appeal was “not of a frivolous or vexatious nature”.

In a short statement in response, Glentoran said: "Glentoran note the ruling from the IFA Appeals Committee. Under the IFA Articles and UEFA statutes, further judicial avenues remain open and the club will take the necessary time to determine the next appropriate step in the best interests of Glentoran."

The full verdict can be read at: https://www.irishfa.com/media/38623/final-decision-glentoran-v-challenge-cup-committee.pdf