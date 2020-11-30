Glentoran family in shock over death of Scott Young's wife Eleanor at 48

Club chairman leads tributes to Eleanor Young

Tragedy: Scott Young and his wife Eleanor who broke her leg in a fall

Glentoran Football Club has led the tributes to the wife of former manager and player Scott Young.

Eleanor Young died on Friday, aged 48, believed to be from complications after breaking her leg in a fall a few weeks ago.

Club chairman Stephen Henderson, who worked for many years alongside Scott at Glentoran FC, said the news had come as a complete shock to everyone connected with the club.

"Scott and Eleanor have been so much a part of the fabric of this club over the last number of years that the news was so hard for everyone to hear," he said.

"For now we just have to let Scott and his two girls know that we will be there for him."

Eleanor had seemed to be recovering from her broken leg, but is understood to have started to feel pain in it.

After being taken to hospital on Friday morning, she passed away just three hours later.

"We're shocked, devastated and heartbroken in equal measure," said Stephen.

"After arriving here from Glasgow, Scott took east Belfast to his heart, and east Belfast took him to their hearts as well.

"It was the same for Eleanor and she had been heavily involved with the fans in her role with Westbourne Supporters' Club.

"Today's fans will know Scott well through his work with BBC Radio.

"He endeared himself to Glentoran supporters by the way he played on the pitch with such passion.

"When something like this happens it puts football into perspective and all our thoughts are with Scott and his girls."

Westbourne Glentoran Supporters Club said Eleanor had been a huge part of their family.

"Our friend, member of staff and backbone of the club," a club statement said.

"Eleanor was a member of our team for over 30 years, taking on the challenge of keeping the business going in hard times.

"We send our love and sympathy to all the family circle.

"Our wee team is now a member short and we will never be able to fill that gap. You were one in a million."

Westbourne GSC secretary Eddie Harvey added: "She was a wonderful person, like an angel on earth. I started her in the club years ago and she works with my grandsons. I haven't got over it, I'm devastated.

"I knew her very well, she worked with us in the office, I was very shocked to hear the news," he said.

"I don't know what to say to Scott, I'd be very friendly with them, such a lovely family, it's a terrible tragedy, we just can't believe it."

Scott's playing days were cut short in 2006 after he had suffered three broken legs in the space of two years. His wife had helped raise funds to allow him to continue in football by earning his UEFA coaching licence.

During a 14-year association with Glentoran, Scott won the League Cup and the County Antrim Shield during his time as manager before resigning in 2012, but has been a regular on the airwaves covering Irish League football since.

BBCNI presenter Joel Taggart was due to be working alongside Scott on Saturday.

"Awful news," he said. "Scott was due to be with me today. A much loved and respected part of the Sportsound team. All our thoughts with him and the girls."