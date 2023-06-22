Glentoran fan favourite reveals 'no brainer’ call on penning new deal while midfielder heads to Carrick

Marcus Kane has spent the last 11 seasons with Glentoran

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane says it was a swift and easy decision to agree a contract extension at the club.

Kane has prolonged his stay at the BetMcLean Oval until the end of the 2023/24 season at least.

“It’s never a big conversation for me, it was a short conversation and no brainer,” he said.

“The fans man a lot to me and have shown me great respect. I try to pay them back through my performances.

“Three seasons out of four we were in Europe and you have to experience a few disappointments too.

“Hopefully we can start the season really well.”

Kane has just completed his 11th campaign at Glentoran and his sixth as captain.

He has made 383 first team appearances and has a testimonial match against St Mirren at the Blanchflower Stadium next Wednesday.

Glens boss Warren Feeney said: “Moko is a great player and a great captain with very strong character. He has loyally stuck with the club through good and bad times and you need that sort of commitment and example in any successful changing room.”

Midfielder Joe Crowe has, meanwhile, left Glentoran to join Carrick Rangers.

Gers boss Stuart King said: “What a signing this is. I have to give my Chairman massive credit on this one.

“A lot of other bigger clubs wanted Joe, but our attention to detail and work regarding an offer that we knew would suit him and his needs at present gave us the edge. He is one of the best midfielders in the country and his record shows that as Glentoran rarely lost when he played.

“Our younger players will learn a lot from him and, at 25, I believe we will be getting Joe in his best years. It is a very exciting time for our Club and this signing is another step forward in our plans.”

Elsewhere, Portadown have signed Eamon Fyfe on a season long loan from Coleraine, while Manchester 62 — the Gibraltarian club that snapped up ex-Larne ace John Herron earlier this week — have announced the arrival of striker Dean Ebbe from Crusaders.